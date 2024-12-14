sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ South Korea Politics | Farmers' Protest | Constitution Debate | Suchir Balaji | Bomb Scare | Allu Arjun |
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-684 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:08 IST, December 14th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-684 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 14, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-684 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-684 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 14, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 14, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

13:07 IST, December 14th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-684: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

13:06 IST, December 14th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-684 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: 

13:06 IST, December 14th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

KARUNYA KR-684 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners:

13:06 IST, December 14th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

KARUNYA KR-684 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners:

13:05 IST, December 14th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-684 Saturday Result:
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 
 

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]:
Agent Name:
Agency No.: 
 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-: 

7th Prize Rs.500/-  :  

8th Prize Rs.100/- : 

Updated 13:08 IST, December 14th 2024