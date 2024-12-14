LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-684 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: KARUNYA KR-684 Lucky Draw Saturday Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 14, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!