Published 14:11 IST, December 28th 2024
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KH 174096
The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 28, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!
15:29 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-686: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KH 174096 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347
15:29 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-686 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KL 179088 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MONISH S
Agency No.: E 7744
15:29 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: KA 390682
KB 921220
KC 861342
KD 869856
KE 276688
KF 875657
KG 812487
KH 544357
KJ 187116
KK 764324
KL 193819
KM 190200
15:32 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 174096
KB 174096
KC 174096
KD 174096
KE 174096
KF 174096
KG 174096
KJ 174096
KK 174096
KL 174096
KM 174096
15:46 IST, December 28th 2024
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Full Winners List
1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: KH 174096 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KL 179088 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MONISH S
Agency No.: E 7744
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: KA 390682
KB 921220
KC 861342
KD 869856
KE 276688
KF 875657
KG 812487
KH 544357
KJ 187116
KK 764324
KL 193819
KM 190200
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0344 1959 2587 2633 2688 2770 3024 4279 4331 4414 5952 6408 7041 7302 8468 9045 9542 9649
5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0008 0267 2696 2925 4883 5666 7059 7873 8402 8756
6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 0281 1840 3146 3906 3990 4853 5341 6328 7223 8092 8216 9452 9513 9981
7th Prize Rs.500/- 0276 0384 0888 0974 1519 1779 1990 2061 2093 2116 2297 2321 2340 2759 3350 3472 3511 3526 3571 3818 3864 3936 4058 4193 4352 4382 4408 4632 4706 4940 4944 5178 5279 5330 5474 5564 5621 5777 5821 5826 5901 5921 5968 5978 6201 6371 6425 6828 7065 7276 7735 7745 7825 7949 8035 8084 8250 8400 8405 8440 8464 8616 8635 8786 8831 8867 8874 8906 9031 9136 9149 9383 9508 9553 9609 9631 9667 9812 9846 9985
8th Prize Rs.100/- 1778 9314 0613 6034 5206 8740 5316 8599 9705 6874 2263 8723 0417 3680 3631 0086 6624 1249 3487 9798 4655 1643 8206 0228 5018 9801 7685 6155 6090 0760 6509 9112 6584 9839 5699 4066 7199 1114 6498 6638 7918 8551 3527 2014 2435 0863 3832 6160 4249 5161 0611 9329 6981
Updated 15:47 IST, December 28th 2024