sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Anna University Case | Sharmistha Mukherjee | Farewell, Manmohan Singh | Nitish Reddy | H1B Visa Row |
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KH 174096
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:11 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-686 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KH 174096

The Kerala Lottery results for today, December 28, 2024, are live! The featured draw is for the Karunya KR 683 lottery. The first prize, a massive ₹80 lakh, has been claimed by ticket number.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya KR-683 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

15:29 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-686: First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: KH 174096 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347

15:29 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-686 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KL 179088 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MONISH S
Agency No.: E 7744

15:29 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: KA 390682
KB 921220
KC 861342
KD 869856
KE 276688
KF 875657
KG 812487
KH 544357
KJ 187116
KK 764324
KL 193819
KM 190200

15:32 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KA 174096
KB 174096
KC 174096
KD 174096
KE 174096
KF 174096
KG 174096
KJ 174096
KK 174096
KL 174096
KM 174096

15:46 IST, December 28th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

1st Prize Winner: Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-686 Saturday Result: KH 174096 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: SOORAJ M C
Agency No.: D 7347

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]: KL 179088 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: MONISH S
Agency No.: E 7744

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]: KA 390682
KB 921220
KC 861342
KD 869856
KE 276688
KF 875657
KG 812487
KH 544357
KJ 187116
KK 764324
KL 193819
KM 190200

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0344  1959  2587  2633  2688  2770  3024  4279  4331  4414  5952  6408  7041  7302  8468  9045  9542  9649
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 0008  0267  2696  2925  4883  5666  7059  7873  8402  8756

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-  0281  1840  3146  3906  3990  4853  5341  6328  7223  8092  8216  9452  9513  9981

7th Prize Rs.500/-  0276  0384  0888  0974  1519  1779  1990  2061  2093  2116  2297  2321  2340  2759  3350  3472  3511  3526  3571  3818  3864  3936  4058  4193  4352  4382  4408  4632  4706  4940  4944  5178  5279  5330  5474  5564  5621  5777  5821  5826  5901  5921  5968  5978  6201  6371  6425  6828  7065  7276  7735  7745  7825  7949  8035  8084  8250  8400  8405  8440  8464  8616  8635  8786  8831  8867  8874  8906  9031  9136  9149  9383  9508  9553  9609  9631  9667  9812  9846  9985

8th Prize Rs.100/- 1778  9314  0613  6034  5206  8740  5316  8599  9705  6874  2263  8723  0417  3680  3631  0086  6624  1249  3487  9798  4655  1643  8206  0228  5018  9801  7685  6155  6090  0760  6509  9112  6584  9839  5699  4066  7199  1114  6498  6638  7918  8551  3527  2014  2435  0863  3832  6160  4249  5161  0611  9329  6981

Updated 15:47 IST, December 28th 2024