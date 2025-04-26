sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 26th 2025, 16:23 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-703 SATURDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. KS 327499

Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 26, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-703 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery: The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 26, 2025, featuring the Karunya KR-703 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

Check the complete winners list of Karunya KR-703 now!

April 26th 2025, 16:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: KS 327499 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: HABEEBULLA S
Agency No.: Q 2138

April 26th 2025, 16:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery: KARUNYA KN-703 Saturday 2nd Prize Winners: KX 829888 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: SUBHASH B
Agency No.: P 4240

April 26th 2025, 16:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Lottery Third Prize Lucky Winners: 1) KN 894469
2) KO 257883
3) KP 860317
4) KR 198268
5) KS 515215
6) KT 742502
7) KU 178742
8) KV 605366
9) KW 174090
10) KX 890757
11) KY 841499
12) KZ 847452

April 26th 2025, 16:21 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: KN 327499
KO 327499
KP 327499
KR 327499
KT 327499
KU 327499
KV 327499
KW 327499
KX 327499
KY 327499
KZ 327499

April 26th 2025, 16:22 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-703 Saturday Result: Full Winners List

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0136  0317  0977  1292  2145  2799  2954  3058  3469  6224  7833  8664  8738  8934  9168  9510  9580  9873
 

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-: 1300  2675  3257  4813  6223  6297  6615  8302  8947  9960

6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 2472  2504  4279  4436  4729  4890  4897  5148  6758  7374  8354  9829  9899  53765

7th Prize Rs.500/- 0003  0020  0119  0141  0205  0281  0639  0861  0872  1006  1116  1150  1160  1201  1361  1545  1927  2198  2200  2420  2518  2523  2616  2632  2947  3071  3361  3494  3496  3790  3905  4080  4361  4512  4693  4927  4984  5182  5191  5262  5330  5407  5419  5502  5517  5830  5924  6033  6077  6140  6261  6349  6386  6492  6558  6719  7026  7041  7239  7927  7962  8062  8190  8270  8342  8402  8435  8521  8524  8623  8945  8964  9022  9086  9183  9601  9616  9763  9810  9851

8th Prize Rs.100/- 0030  0066  0105  0340  0632  0757  0818  0868  0883  0941  1009  1096  1143  1159  1233  1239  1353  1418  1557  1647  1673  1802  1916  2035  2051  2053  2236  2309  2325  2422  2656  2689  2816  2921  3043  3059  3075  3278  3326  3433  3536  3595  3613  3627  3945  4015  4038  4224  4242  4250  4359  4392  4550  4719  4761  4829  4837  4963  5022  5223  5231  5338  5342  5377  5527  5579  5752  5904  5953  5986  5990  6048  6080  6114  6131  6160  6276  6390  6432  6434  6701  6715  6817  6832  6835  6914  7208  7220  7247  7305  7334  7388  7459  7545  7640  7659  7674  7684  7700  8097  8127  8347  8366  8626  8638  8640  8840  8862  8864  8978  9089  9108  9117  9313  9353  9411  9429  9445  9512  9646  9684  9706  9863  9940

April 26th 2025, 16:16 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published April 26th 2025, 16:23 IST