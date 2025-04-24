sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 24th 2025, 17:45 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-570 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 240522

Kerala Lottery Results Today (24.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-570 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-570 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today (24.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh, check only on republicworld.com.  

Live Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Today (24.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. 

April 24th 2025, 17:41 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 570 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 570 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner PG 240522 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: SANSI VIJAYAN
Agency No.: R 10040

April 24th 2025, 17:41 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 570 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 570 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PB 875960 (THAMARASSERY)
Agent Name: ASWATHY K
Agency No.: D 6687

April 24th 2025, 17:41 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 570 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 570 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 358699 (KOLLAM)
2) PB 879184 (KOLLAM)
3) PC 262960 (IRINJALAKUDA)
4) PD 284533 (ADIMALY)
5) PE 691057 (IRINJALAKUDA)
6) PF 326205 (CHITTUR)
7) PG 194103 (KANNUR)
8) PH 686168 (PATTAMBI)
9) PJ 650355 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
10) PK 219762 (ERNAKULAM)
11) PL 773398 (VADAKARA)
12) PM 209010 (KANNUR)

April 24th 2025, 17:42 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-570 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-570 Thursday Result: PA 240522
PB 240522
PC 240522
PD 240522
PE 240522
PF 240522
PH 240522
PJ 240522
PK 240522
PL 240522
PM 240522

April 24th 2025, 17:43 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-570 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-570 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: Agent Name: PG 240522 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: SANSI VIJAYAN
Agency No.: R 10040

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PB 875960 (THAMARASSERY)
Agent Name: ASWATHY K
Agency No.: D 6687
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 358699 (KOLLAM)
2) PB 879184 (KOLLAM)
3) PC 262960 (IRINJALAKUDA)
4) PD 284533 (ADIMALY)
5) PE 691057 (IRINJALAKUDA)
6) PF 326205 (CHITTUR)
7) PG 194103 (KANNUR)
8) PH 686168 (PATTAMBI)
9) PJ 650355 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
10) PK 219762 (ERNAKULAM)
11) PL 773398 (VADAKARA)
12) PM 209010 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0667  1298  1438  1568  2338  2794  2795  3459  3845  4982  6024  6842  7164  8033  8469  9423  9707  9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0266  0427  0937  1757  1874  2441  3036  3060  3288  3674  3827  3942  4190  4529  4591  4968  5087  5263  5816  6293  6812  6868  7461  7595  7914  8544  8699  8713  8862  8918  9185  9427  9550  9551

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127  0147  0191  0388  0627  0815  0820  0859  0942  0986  1064  1544  1563  1618  1763  1829  1856  1871  1984  2029  2087  2284  2329  2351  2362  2391  2421  2471  2838  3287  3559  3592  3687  3690  3696  3761  4341  4359  4501  4639  4928  5014  5111  5282  5284  5365  5439  5458  5484  5513  5584  5596  5606  5876  5987  5992  6147  6198  6378  6395  6409  6414  6455  6783  6940  6954  8185  8319  8364  8773  9085  9086  9248  9291  9363  9434  9483  9628  9894  9906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0071  0080  0285  0359  0405  0612  0680  0739  0749  1018  1353  1764  1898  1979  2011  2124  2221  2275  2408  2420  2448  2521  2627  2782  2898  2918  3165  3189  3205  3297  3483  3507  3545  3580  3595  3596  3656  3662  3704  3713  3720  3767  3797  3928  3992  4147  4199  4216  4232  4280  4298  4434  4481  4523  4525  4614  4683  4706  4730  4818  4930  4971  5162  5190  5193  5236  5257  5274  5303  5319  5534  5657  5676  5805  5808  5941  5973  6095  6471  6486  6488  6570  6617  6677  6718  6996  7036  7085  7275  7307  7315  7331  7341  7377  7395  7504  7683  7885  7946  7989  8068  8070  8072  8325  8438  8689  8776  8898  8944  8988  9090  9116  9173  9429  9462  9485  9533  9535  9568  9569  9665  9688  9766  9776  9826  9881

Karunya Plus KN-570 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 24th 2025, 17:37 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 24th 2025, 17:45 IST