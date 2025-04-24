LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-570 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PG 240522

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-570 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: Agent Name: PG 240522 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SANSI VIJAYAN

Agency No.: R 10040

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PB 875960 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: ASWATHY K

Agency No.: D 6687



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PA 358699 (KOLLAM)

2) PB 879184 (KOLLAM)

3) PC 262960 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4) PD 284533 (ADIMALY)

5) PE 691057 (IRINJALAKUDA)

6) PF 326205 (CHITTUR)

7) PG 194103 (KANNUR)

8) PH 686168 (PATTAMBI)

9) PJ 650355 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

10) PK 219762 (ERNAKULAM)

11) PL 773398 (VADAKARA)

12) PM 209010 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0667 1298 1438 1568 2338 2794 2795 3459 3845 4982 6024 6842 7164 8033 8469 9423 9707 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0266 0427 0937 1757 1874 2441 3036 3060 3288 3674 3827 3942 4190 4529 4591 4968 5087 5263 5816 6293 6812 6868 7461 7595 7914 8544 8699 8713 8862 8918 9185 9427 9550 9551

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0127 0147 0191 0388 0627 0815 0820 0859 0942 0986 1064 1544 1563 1618 1763 1829 1856 1871 1984 2029 2087 2284 2329 2351 2362 2391 2421 2471 2838 3287 3559 3592 3687 3690 3696 3761 4341 4359 4501 4639 4928 5014 5111 5282 5284 5365 5439 5458 5484 5513 5584 5596 5606 5876 5987 5992 6147 6198 6378 6395 6409 6414 6455 6783 6940 6954 8185 8319 8364 8773 9085 9086 9248 9291 9363 9434 9483 9628 9894 9906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0071 0080 0285 0359 0405 0612 0680 0739 0749 1018 1353 1764 1898 1979 2011 2124 2221 2275 2408 2420 2448 2521 2627 2782 2898 2918 3165 3189 3205 3297 3483 3507 3545 3580 3595 3596 3656 3662 3704 3713 3720 3767 3797 3928 3992 4147 4199 4216 4232 4280 4298 4434 4481 4523 4525 4614 4683 4706 4730 4818 4930 4971 5162 5190 5193 5236 5257 5274 5303 5319 5534 5657 5676 5805 5808 5941 5973 6095 6471 6486 6488 6570 6617 6677 6718 6996 7036 7085 7275 7307 7315 7331 7341 7377 7395 7504 7683 7885 7946 7989 8068 8070 8072 8325 8438 8689 8776 8898 8944 8988 9090 9116 9173 9429 9462 9485 9533 9535 9568 9569 9665 9688 9766 9776 9826 9881

Karunya Plus KN-570 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100