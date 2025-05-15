Republic World
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-572 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PX 527523
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 15th 2025, 17:03 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Today (15.05.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Live Blog

May 15th 2025, 15:37 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 572 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 572 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner PX 527523 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: LORENCE K V
Agency No.: R 5264

May 15th 2025, 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Thursday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PZ 399679 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SATHYAN P
Agency No.: C 4369

May 15th 2025, 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PN 146435
2) PO 805908
3) PP 621324
4) PR 378468
5) PS 455943
6) PT 441148
7) PU 603788
8) PV 742622
9) PW 814934
10) PX 890710
11) PY 737907
12) PZ 688798

May 15th 2025, 15:39 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: PN 527523
PO 527523
PP 527523
PR 527523
PS 527523
PT 527523
PU 527523
PV 527523
PW 527523
PY 527523
PZ 527523

May 15th 2025, 17:03 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-572 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: Agent Name: PX 527523 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: LORENCE K V
Agency No.: R 5264

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PZ 399679 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SATHYAN P
Agency No.: C 4369

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 146435
2) PO 805908
3) PP 621324
4) PR 378468
5) PS 455943
6) PT 441148
7) PU 603788
8) PV 742622
9) PW 814934
10) PX 890710
11) PY 737907
12) PZ 688798

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0300  1599  1936  2711  3127  3314  3389  4226  4345  5433  6386  6630  7231  7742  7839  8151  8579  8924
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 1355  2154  2178  2807  3817  3825  3829  4370  5383  5634  5764  5819  6519  6576  6599  7239  7464  7477  7549  7893  7919  8022  8035  8164  8397  9137  9228  9311  9648  9719

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0045  0485  0705  0895  0972  1007  1082  1124  1150  1256  1267  1410  1448  1503  1505  1514  1715  1752  1883  2001  2030  2125  2311  2441  2456  2498  2584  2600  2811  2832  2921  3018  3360  3443  3625  3736  3789  3793  4082  4150  4262  4281  4361  4455  4497  4546  4630  4710  4877  5008  5075  5163  5164  5596  5844  6110  6126  6160  6326  6508  6533  6595  6701  6740  6866  6870  7076  7170  7176  7191  7286  7354  7430  7473  7501  7513  7573  7609  7663  7815  7823  7886  7899  8097  8252  8322  8419  8524  8837  8841  8855  8877  8927  9215  9227  9330  9511  9577  9582  9644  9673  9706

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0010  0110  0182  0193  0201  0228  0257  0310  0317  0344  0404  0410  0436  0527  0556  0659  0693  0745  0754  0767  0838  0846  0864  0871  0888  0999  1076  1080  1132  1164  1186  1200  1364  1382  1409  1450  1454  1597  1619  1699  1807  1867  2012  2123  2128  2144  2156  2198  2286  2315  2368  2370  2496  2549  2552  2583  2599  2645  2670  2741  2781  2799  2814  2833  2838  2856  2969  2981  3009  3020  3309  3329  3367  3453  3498  3613  3626  3627  3662  3708  3712  3753  3797  3823  3851  3893  3914  3915  3971  3982  3983  4022  4028  4098  4128  4175  4184  4217  4287  4340  4372  4392  4414  4456  4527  4620  4666  4720  4810  4832  4841  4890  4946  5064  5136  5288  5318  5320  5361  5368  5374  5420  5481  5534  5654  5722  5785  5815  5965  6011  6044  6045  6062  6070  6092  6140  6144  6171  6177  6262  6330  6344  6383  6396  6416  6477  6489  6526  6658  6780  6881  6920  6955  6971  7009  7018  7047  7164  7261  7278  7317  7344  7346  7350  7369  7370  7380  7386  7442  7496  7510  7574  7644  7705  7852  7911  7914  8007  8018  8028  8087  8091  8115  8132  8214  8262  8303  8463  8477  8570  8780  8861  8886  8929  8944  8946  9011  9034  9068  9099  9111  9119  9372  9432  9478  9524  9534  9604  9769  9878  9893  9899  9900  9912  9917  9926

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0069  0085  0096  0194  0202  0256  0276  0296  0321  0347  0355  0367  0393  0459  0481  0586  0644  0694  0698  0709  0770  0771  0781  0786  0821  0920  0929  1046  1056  1073  1144  1162  1206  1215  1224  1231  1262  1297  1320  1341  1348  1369  1372  1383  1568  1689  1844  1850  1916  1953  1967  1994  1996  2003  2059  2126  2149  2212  2257  2290  2426  2458  2484  2559  2593  2605  2624  2646  2672  2693  2712  2840  2967  3006  3015  3036  3049  3094  3116  3198  3234  3346  3353  3361  3368  3369  3420  3429  3447  3509  3519  3522  3528  3532  3586  3604  3691  3764  3787  3798  3826  3842  3881  3947  3994  4005  4052  4109  4123  4137  4235  4274  4322  4335  4373  4461  4601  4616  4625  4649  4724  4878  4928  5093  5129  5146  5175  5226  5243  5246  5250  5259  5272  5293  5317  5323  5331  5359  5459  5485  5497  5530  5533  5543  5555  5560  5597  5613  5618  5683  5788  5791  6023  6113  6137  6155  6164  6182  6217  6277  6285  6389  6460  6537  6552  6557  6565  6569  6607  6621  6643  6770  6860  6991  7004  7015  7031  7038  7042  7056  7067  7220  7245  7268  7319  7323  7330  7339  7418  7431  7456  7460  7494  7495  7531  7550  7616  7805  7816  7855  7892  7895  7969  7975  8027  8074  8288  8377  8427  8462  8537  8554  8571  8609  8735  8764  8789  8828  8838  8857  8918  8948  8964  9128  9139  9282  9288  9316  9368  9397  9442  9487  9513  9553  9657  9711  9825  9846  9935  9972

Karunya Plus KN-572 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

8th Prize ₹50/- 

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 15th 2025, 15:16 IST

Published May 15th 2025, 15:24 IST