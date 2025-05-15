LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-572 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PX 527523

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-572 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: Agent Name: PX 527523 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: LORENCE K V

Agency No.: R 5264

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: PZ 399679 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SATHYAN P

Agency No.: C 4369

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 146435

2) PO 805908

3) PP 621324

4) PR 378468

5) PS 455943

6) PT 441148

7) PU 603788

8) PV 742622

9) PW 814934

10) PX 890710

11) PY 737907

12) PZ 688798

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0300 1599 1936 2711 3127 3314 3389 4226 4345 5433 6386 6630 7231 7742 7839 8151 8579 8924



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 1355 2154 2178 2807 3817 3825 3829 4370 5383 5634 5764 5819 6519 6576 6599 7239 7464 7477 7549 7893 7919 8022 8035 8164 8397 9137 9228 9311 9648 9719

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0045 0485 0705 0895 0972 1007 1082 1124 1150 1256 1267 1410 1448 1503 1505 1514 1715 1752 1883 2001 2030 2125 2311 2441 2456 2498 2584 2600 2811 2832 2921 3018 3360 3443 3625 3736 3789 3793 4082 4150 4262 4281 4361 4455 4497 4546 4630 4710 4877 5008 5075 5163 5164 5596 5844 6110 6126 6160 6326 6508 6533 6595 6701 6740 6866 6870 7076 7170 7176 7191 7286 7354 7430 7473 7501 7513 7573 7609 7663 7815 7823 7886 7899 8097 8252 8322 8419 8524 8837 8841 8855 8877 8927 9215 9227 9330 9511 9577 9582 9644 9673 9706

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0010 0110 0182 0193 0201 0228 0257 0310 0317 0344 0404 0410 0436 0527 0556 0659 0693 0745 0754 0767 0838 0846 0864 0871 0888 0999 1076 1080 1132 1164 1186 1200 1364 1382 1409 1450 1454 1597 1619 1699 1807 1867 2012 2123 2128 2144 2156 2198 2286 2315 2368 2370 2496 2549 2552 2583 2599 2645 2670 2741 2781 2799 2814 2833 2838 2856 2969 2981 3009 3020 3309 3329 3367 3453 3498 3613 3626 3627 3662 3708 3712 3753 3797 3823 3851 3893 3914 3915 3971 3982 3983 4022 4028 4098 4128 4175 4184 4217 4287 4340 4372 4392 4414 4456 4527 4620 4666 4720 4810 4832 4841 4890 4946 5064 5136 5288 5318 5320 5361 5368 5374 5420 5481 5534 5654 5722 5785 5815 5965 6011 6044 6045 6062 6070 6092 6140 6144 6171 6177 6262 6330 6344 6383 6396 6416 6477 6489 6526 6658 6780 6881 6920 6955 6971 7009 7018 7047 7164 7261 7278 7317 7344 7346 7350 7369 7370 7380 7386 7442 7496 7510 7574 7644 7705 7852 7911 7914 8007 8018 8028 8087 8091 8115 8132 8214 8262 8303 8463 8477 8570 8780 8861 8886 8929 8944 8946 9011 9034 9068 9099 9111 9119 9372 9432 9478 9524 9534 9604 9769 9878 9893 9899 9900 9912 9917 9926

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0069 0085 0096 0194 0202 0256 0276 0296 0321 0347 0355 0367 0393 0459 0481 0586 0644 0694 0698 0709 0770 0771 0781 0786 0821 0920 0929 1046 1056 1073 1144 1162 1206 1215 1224 1231 1262 1297 1320 1341 1348 1369 1372 1383 1568 1689 1844 1850 1916 1953 1967 1994 1996 2003 2059 2126 2149 2212 2257 2290 2426 2458 2484 2559 2593 2605 2624 2646 2672 2693 2712 2840 2967 3006 3015 3036 3049 3094 3116 3198 3234 3346 3353 3361 3368 3369 3420 3429 3447 3509 3519 3522 3528 3532 3586 3604 3691 3764 3787 3798 3826 3842 3881 3947 3994 4005 4052 4109 4123 4137 4235 4274 4322 4335 4373 4461 4601 4616 4625 4649 4724 4878 4928 5093 5129 5146 5175 5226 5243 5246 5250 5259 5272 5293 5317 5323 5331 5359 5459 5485 5497 5530 5533 5543 5555 5560 5597 5613 5618 5683 5788 5791 6023 6113 6137 6155 6164 6182 6217 6277 6285 6389 6460 6537 6552 6557 6565 6569 6607 6621 6643 6770 6860 6991 7004 7015 7031 7038 7042 7056 7067 7220 7245 7268 7319 7323 7330 7339 7418 7431 7456 7460 7494 7495 7531 7550 7616 7805 7816 7855 7892 7895 7969 7975 8027 8074 8288 8377 8427 8462 8537 8554 8571 8609 8735 8764 8789 8828 8838 8857 8918 8948 8964 9128 9139 9282 9288 9316 9368 9397 9442 9487 9513 9553 9657 9711 9825 9846 9935 9972

