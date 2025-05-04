sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 829012
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 4th 2025, 16:58 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 829012

Kerala Lottery Results Today 4.05.2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery. The " Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Akshaya AK-630 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.  

May 4th 2025, 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

May 4th 2025, 15:35 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Sunday Result Out: 75 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

May 4th 2025, 16:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 829012 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: ROSHNI VAHAB
Agency No.: Q 6949

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MH 189367 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: VINOD KUMAR K
Agency No.: C 6999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MF 104675 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR S
Agency No.: Q 4314

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 829012
MB 829012
MC 829012
MD 829012
ME 829012
MF 829012
MG 829012
MJ 829012
MK 829012
ML 829012
MM 829012

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 lakh ARE: 1) MA 894414
2) MB 164793
3) MC 543399
4) MD 474524
5) ME 766470
6) MF 635110
7) MG 628989
8) MH 241340
9) MJ 586852
10) MK 723858
11) ML 478009
12) MM 780412
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1068  1259  1515  2167  2968  4225  4956  5308  5568  7229  7236  8004  8476  8994  9122  9243  9559  9611
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0272  0415  0624  1071  1184  1615  1632  2026  2768  2784  3195  3382  3696  4054  4080  4343  4352  4643  4703  4740  5742  6138  7169  7540  7726  8203  8303  8575  9347  9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0034  0118  0121  0306  0696  0764  1226  1499  1579  1586  1691  1824  1829  1869  2005  2029  2047  2109  2131  2136  2227  2306  2408  2427  2451  2474  2561  2702  2823  2852  2853  2903  2982  3032  3050  3081  3228  3335  3550  3654  3956  4066  4094  4172  4218  4263  4321  4417  4543  4563  4909  4912  4922  5058  5229  5349  5400  5866  5867  6004  6070  6115  6142  6223  6225  6266  6324  6451  6634  6713  6987  7038  7137  7191  7688  7780  7929  7937  8007  8062  8116  8118  8199  8244  8531  8691  8728  8845  8882  8968  9085  9132  9151  9202  9220  9227  9417  9423  9495  9587  9754  9845

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009  0019  0057  0227  0373  0383  0403  0426  0474  0503  0520  0528  0561  0565  0661  0765  0842  0912  1018  1022  1025  1201  1207  1232  1394  1413  1449  1500  1569  1619  1667  1725  1758  1809  1873  1892  1973  2152  2199  2385  2392  2426  2461  2477  2489  2502  2562  2592  2593  2766  2767  2791  2817  2854  2855  2990  3009  3038  3202  3218  3253  3329  3349  3356  3494  3601  3605  3645  3699  3780  3789  3853  3863  3937  4032  4052  4103  4112  4199  4278  4302  4306  4338  4366  4412  4423  4488  4541  4544  4585  4647  4741  4874  4963  5010  5157  5168  5183  5282  5323  5324  5500  5517  5636  5641  5657  5806  5837  5844  5897  6017  6208  6246  6268  6323  6344  6345  6347  6460  6475  6522  6598  6637  6647  6706  6777  6874  6958  6973  6998  7080  7089  7136  7189  7192  7215  7228  7231  7235  7351  7372  7408  7411  7489  7542  7556  7568  7647  7690  7740  7802  7889  7925  8013  8157  8169  8238  8349  8371  8386  8533  8613  8676  8824  8857  8867  8986  9148  9189  9232  9234  9255  9266  9277  9298  9378  9393  9511  9531  9627  9636  9654  9694  9695  9719  9722  9781  9790  9794  9834  9838  9866  9871  9905  9921  9963  9984  9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: 0020  0028  0109  0129  0147  0172  0260  0289  0301  0313  0318  0320  0363  0365  0376  0529  0546  0558  0564  0588  0614  0627  0737  0828  0847  0848  0890  0909  0966  0997  1056  1137  1252  1283  1351  1378  1447  1450  1577  1594  1674  1701  1706  1732  1769  1819  1876  1881  1891  1976  1977  1998  2011  2020  2049  2092  2139  2191  2213  2271  2308  2344  2418  2433  2463  2650  2662  2740  2746  2750  2778  2795  2800  2868  2920  2949  2973  3055  3108  3146  3181  3196  3229  3236  3244  3252  3260  3262  3333  3362  3435  3570  3574  3594  3664  3673  3705  3728  3761  3763  3872  3902  3930  3948  3972  3973  4035  4051  4072  4157  4165  4214  4284  4340  4455  4525  4526  4537  4553  4664  4683  4746  4870  4873  4896  4921  4939  5026  5030  5063  5122  5154  5317  5379  5381  5386  5396  5406  5544  5579  5611  5677  5751  5857  5882  5928  5983  5987  5988  6099  6121  6123  6187  6226  6287  6301  6306  6314  6315  6354  6369  6383  6385  6403  6503  6516  6588  6595  6701  6751  6757  6830  6922  6967  7000  7006  7050  7113  7117  7118  7152  7164  7168  7194  7195  7260  7278  7297  7314  7317  7358  7409  7470  7507  7509  7512  7532  7553  7555  7670  7748  7752  7781  7783  7896  7905  7906  7931  7958  7961  7985  7996  8068  8141  8145  8541  8553  8560  8578  8579  8581  8597  8619  8696  8723  8813  8819  8836  8987  9005  9067  9126  9138  9162  9166  9172  9203  9212  9283  9286  9299  9312  9316  9343  9390  9401  9444  9451  9453  9573  9666  9729  9815  9856  9880  9917  9956  9997

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 4th 2025, 15:28 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 4th 2025, 15:39 IST