LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MH 829012

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM-1 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MH 829012 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: ROSHNI VAHAB

Agency No.: Q 6949

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH: MH 189367 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: VINOD KUMAR K

Agency No.: C 6999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: MF 104675 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR S

Agency No.: Q 4314

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MA 829012

MB 829012

MC 829012

MD 829012

ME 829012

MF 829012

MG 829012

MJ 829012

MK 829012

ML 829012

MM 829012

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 lakh ARE: 1) MA 894414

2) MB 164793

3) MC 543399

4) MD 474524

5) ME 766470

6) MF 635110

7) MG 628989

8) MH 241340

9) MJ 586852

10) MK 723858

11) ML 478009

12) MM 780412



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1068 1259 1515 2167 2968 4225 4956 5308 5568 7229 7236 8004 8476 8994 9122 9243 9559 9611



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0272 0415 0624 1071 1184 1615 1632 2026 2768 2784 3195 3382 3696 4054 4080 4343 4352 4643 4703 4740 5742 6138 7169 7540 7726 8203 8303 8575 9347 9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0034 0118 0121 0306 0696 0764 1226 1499 1579 1586 1691 1824 1829 1869 2005 2029 2047 2109 2131 2136 2227 2306 2408 2427 2451 2474 2561 2702 2823 2852 2853 2903 2982 3032 3050 3081 3228 3335 3550 3654 3956 4066 4094 4172 4218 4263 4321 4417 4543 4563 4909 4912 4922 5058 5229 5349 5400 5866 5867 6004 6070 6115 6142 6223 6225 6266 6324 6451 6634 6713 6987 7038 7137 7191 7688 7780 7929 7937 8007 8062 8116 8118 8199 8244 8531 8691 8728 8845 8882 8968 9085 9132 9151 9202 9220 9227 9417 9423 9495 9587 9754 9845

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009 0019 0057 0227 0373 0383 0403 0426 0474 0503 0520 0528 0561 0565 0661 0765 0842 0912 1018 1022 1025 1201 1207 1232 1394 1413 1449 1500 1569 1619 1667 1725 1758 1809 1873 1892 1973 2152 2199 2385 2392 2426 2461 2477 2489 2502 2562 2592 2593 2766 2767 2791 2817 2854 2855 2990 3009 3038 3202 3218 3253 3329 3349 3356 3494 3601 3605 3645 3699 3780 3789 3853 3863 3937 4032 4052 4103 4112 4199 4278 4302 4306 4338 4366 4412 4423 4488 4541 4544 4585 4647 4741 4874 4963 5010 5157 5168 5183 5282 5323 5324 5500 5517 5636 5641 5657 5806 5837 5844 5897 6017 6208 6246 6268 6323 6344 6345 6347 6460 6475 6522 6598 6637 6647 6706 6777 6874 6958 6973 6998 7080 7089 7136 7189 7192 7215 7228 7231 7235 7351 7372 7408 7411 7489 7542 7556 7568 7647 7690 7740 7802 7889 7925 8013 8157 8169 8238 8349 8371 8386 8533 8613 8676 8824 8857 8867 8986 9148 9189 9232 9234 9255 9266 9277 9298 9378 9393 9511 9531 9627 9636 9654 9694 9695 9719 9722 9781 9790 9794 9834 9838 9866 9871 9905 9921 9963 9984 9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: 0020 0028 0109 0129 0147 0172 0260 0289 0301 0313 0318 0320 0363 0365 0376 0529 0546 0558 0564 0588 0614 0627 0737 0828 0847 0848 0890 0909 0966 0997 1056 1137 1252 1283 1351 1378 1447 1450 1577 1594 1674 1701 1706 1732 1769 1819 1876 1881 1891 1976 1977 1998 2011 2020 2049 2092 2139 2191 2213 2271 2308 2344 2418 2433 2463 2650 2662 2740 2746 2750 2778 2795 2800 2868 2920 2949 2973 3055 3108 3146 3181 3196 3229 3236 3244 3252 3260 3262 3333 3362 3435 3570 3574 3594 3664 3673 3705 3728 3761 3763 3872 3902 3930 3948 3972 3973 4035 4051 4072 4157 4165 4214 4284 4340 4455 4525 4526 4537 4553 4664 4683 4746 4870 4873 4896 4921 4939 5026 5030 5063 5122 5154 5317 5379 5381 5386 5396 5406 5544 5579 5611 5677 5751 5857 5882 5928 5983 5987 5988 6099 6121 6123 6187 6226 6287 6301 6306 6314 6315 6354 6369 6383 6385 6403 6503 6516 6588 6595 6701 6751 6757 6830 6922 6967 7000 7006 7050 7113 7117 7118 7152 7164 7168 7194 7195 7260 7278 7297 7314 7317 7358 7409 7470 7507 7509 7512 7532 7553 7555 7670 7748 7752 7781 7783 7896 7905 7906 7931 7958 7961 7985 7996 8068 8141 8145 8541 8553 8560 8578 8579 8581 8597 8619 8696 8723 8813 8819 8836 8987 9005 9067 9126 9138 9162 9166 9172 9203 9212 9283 9286 9299 9312 9316 9343 9390 9401 9444 9451 9453 9573 9666 9729 9815 9856 9880 9917 9956 9997