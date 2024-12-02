sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-798 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WH 334811
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:00 IST, December 2nd 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-798 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WH 334811

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 Today

The Kerala Lottery results for December 2, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-798 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798  latest updates.

Live Blog

15:51 IST, December 2nd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

15:52 IST, December 2nd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

15:52 IST, December 2nd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

15:52 IST, December 2nd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

15:54 IST, December 2nd 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-798 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WH 334811 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: M SHOUKATHALI
Agency No.: P 2034

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WJ 313456 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: THANKAMANI C
Agency No.: T 947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 873595
2) WB 322275
3) WC 318422
4) WD 308026
5) WE 107287
6) WF 116241
7) WG 569187
8) WH 432456
9) WJ 688801
10) WK 320719
11) WL 794440
12) WM 101366

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 334811
WB 334811
WC 334811
WD 334811
WE 334811
WF 334811
WG 334811
WJ 334811
WK 334811
WL 334811
WM 334811

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0166  0286  1251  1484  1589  2329  2598  4492  6357  6388  7238  7402  7783  8664  9103  9117  9922  9932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0265  0577  2501  3505  3681  5859  5892  6614  7221  8775

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0361  7656  6567  8386  1285  4915  2619  4812  6350  9934  2989  5404  0690  1479

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0140  0171  0339  0516  0646  0770  0824  0923  0974  1008  1307  1356  1418  1495  1809  1876  1986  2047  2299  2363  2394  2797  2810  2850  2859  2896  3304  3327  3328  3346  3378  3422  3526  3639  3826  4254  4297  4969  4996  5034  5069  5094  5159  5416  5436  5468  5732  5837  5935  6001  6382  6452  6519  6575  6627  6663  6866  6950  7095  7121  7293  7354  7515  7528  7664  7875  7959  7994  8307  8374  8419  8444  8462  8690  8778  9437  9451  9478  9888  9960  9989  9990

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 4100  0837  2322  9933  9386  2339  4830  3020  0893  0890  5126  1823  2860  9039  0578  6165  8605  4867  3641  5052  4897  0878  4259  4327  4644  0220  2610  7988  8256  1603  6200  0160  7660  1877  2478  1632  3696  9830  4625  9297  0729  1950  9446  8247  5271  3450  3741  8290  8053  6427  6532  4096  1620  8338  1801  0565  3421  4396  0070  7191  4781  6855  2212  9479  8455  3906  8200  3921  7429  2305  9845  1604  3574  3860  5063  3515  6747  7078  8332  2969  4395  6989  8777  3768  2764  2509  4608  2473

WIN WIN W-798 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 20:25 IST, December 2nd 2024