Published 15:35 IST, December 23rd 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-801 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WW 283251
The Kerala Lottery results for December 23, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-801 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-801 latest updates.
15:34 IST, December 23rd 2024
16:01 IST, December 23rd 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-801 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-801 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WW 283251 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: M JAKKIR HUSSAIN
Agency No.: Y 2771
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WV 136563 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AMARJITH A S
Agency No.: S 1288
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 813008
WO 285751
WP 782431
WR 548525
WS 588786
WT 840737
WU 658729
WV 943178
WW 866977
WX 219421
WY 217553
WZ 689892
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 283251
WO 283251
WP 283251
WR 283251
WS 283251
WT 283251
WU 283251
WV 283251
WX 283251
WY 283251
WZ 283251
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0875 2490 2829 2868 3749 5025 5294 5827 7056 7243 7477 7869 8357 9012 9140 9221 9280 9662
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0431 2914 3219 3529 3726 4524 6955 8447 9622 9915
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0649 1016 1697 1836 2261 5200 5641 6072 6522 6575 7039 7914 8626 8661
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0274 0477 0773 0979 1050 1098 1117 1329 1382 1459 1639 1647 1651 2317 2394 2507 2509 2555 2661 2948 3077 3086 3419 3431 3549 3704 3721 3739 3845 4000 4369 4467 4570 4584 4632 4639 5080 5108 5252 5470 5574 5611 5633 5658 5676 5772 6068 6091 6114 6280 6395 6689 6776 7333 7680 7717 7856 7857 7877 7911 7957 7965 8002 8115 8236 8644 8717 8746 8981 9054 9069 9117 9250 9368 9422 9473 9491 9498 9524 9553 9677 9796
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097 0172 0451 0464 0534 0671 0830 0913 1223 1264 1301 1313 1504 1594 1778 1883 1922 1949 1996 2032 2227 2393 2582 2634 2647 2805 2902 2913 2960 3233 3306 3340 3401 3444 3463 3496 3723 3958 3981 4050 4077 4119 4208 4225 4258 4373 4506 4517 4557 4699 4714 4715 4748 4781 4822 4875 4943 4968 5114 5343 5430 5452 5481 5511 5595 5605 5609 5621 5708 5766 5785 5969 5973 6204 6507 6677 6861 6933 7085 7141 7179 7204 7250 7305 7451 7464 7684 7707 7766 7793 7819 7895 8086 8092 8179 8274 8335 8351 8400 8411 8489 8512 8532 8538 8553 8594 8617 8619 8640 8649 8743 8775 9001 9124 9220 9234 9283 9302 9314 9385 9403 9420 9552 9562 9713 9770
WIN WIN W-801 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 16:01 IST, December 23rd 2024