LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-803 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WU 918188

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-803 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WU 918188 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MANIKANTAN

Agency No.: Q 5760

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 292282 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: JIMMY

Agency No.: R 7356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 202565

2) WO 298784

3) WP 895160

4) WR 560725

5) WS 277305

6) WT 275399

7) WU 223830

8) WV 644929

9) WW 862855

10) WX 105100

11) WY 403627

12) WZ 199130

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 918188

WO 918188

WP 918188

WR 918188

WS 918188

WT 918188

WV 918188

WW 918188

WX 918188

WY 918188

WZ 918188

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0243 0267 1005 1092 1620 2627 2633 2933 3414 4278 4378 4550 5269 5272 5444 5836 6459 7441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0272 2844 2864 6427 6524 6633 7159 8230 8686 9982

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0109 3948 3997 4151 4534 5238 5584 6256 8184 8507 8847 9685 9827 9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0096 0265 0288 0300 0381 0629 0648 0804 0852 1350 1552 1587 1732 1741 1758 1962 2128 2252 2454 2581 2641 2670 2769 2770 2913 3133 3164 3244 3371 3602 3819 3909 4107 4160 4433 4515 4516 4837 5107 5153 5217 5277 5359 5423 5905 5952 5966 5978 6066 6178 6213 6301 6373 6374 6540 6555 6604 6631 6661 6813 7038 7259 7626 7901 7939 8100 8151 8403 8521 8650 8651 8833 9019 9317 9333 9342 9378 9534 9679 9823 9825 9946

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056 0239 0290 0429 0468 0513 0522 0789 0937 0973 1082 1210 1260 1328 1330 1484 1522 2014 2092 2326 2474 2506 2594 2647 2829 2999 3090 3271 3295 3453 3472 3526 3535 3543 3625 3696 3790 3830 3882 3891 3902 3967 3977 3992 4057 4181 4337 4387 4400 4401 4548 4563 4664 4737 4818 4893 5139 5156 5305 5381 5492 5537 5554 5588 5594 5656 5689 6002 6003 6187 6277 6293 6453 6507 6583 6590 6684 6697 6793 6860 6940 7138 7143 7151 7162 7239 7246 7262 7267 7425 7473 7525 7540 7563 7569 7589 7621 7673 7837 7854 7873 7889 7911 7928 8020 8139 8308 8368 8387 8427 8531 8585 8660 8837 8868 8873 8890 8996 9007 9063 9351 9431 9455 9494 9500 9554

WIN WIN W-803 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100