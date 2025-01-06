sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-803 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WU 918188
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:14 IST, January 6th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-803 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WU 918188

The Kerala Lottery results are live for January 06, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-803 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-803 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-803 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 06, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-801 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 06, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-801 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

16:11 IST, January 6th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 1st Prize Winner: WU 918188 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN
Agency No.: Q 5760

16:12 IST, January 6th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result 5 Lakh: WY 292282 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: JIMMY
Agency No.: R 7356

16:12 IST, January 6th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 918188
WO 918188
WP 918188
WR 918188
WS 918188
WT 918188
WV 918188
WW 918188
WX 918188
WY 918188
WZ 918188

16:14 IST, January 6th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-803 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-803 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WU 918188 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: MANIKANTAN
Agency No.: Q 5760

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WY 292282 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: JIMMY
Agency No.: R 7356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 202565
2) WO 298784
3) WP 895160
4) WR 560725
5) WS 277305
6) WT 275399
7) WU 223830
8) WV 644929
9) WW 862855
10) WX 105100
11) WY 403627
12) WZ 199130

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 918188
WO 918188
WP 918188
WR 918188
WS 918188
WT 918188
WV 918188
WW 918188
WX 918188
WY 918188
WZ 918188

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0243  0267  1005  1092  1620  2627  2633  2933  3414  4278  4378  4550  5269  5272  5444  5836  6459  7441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0272  2844  2864  6427  6524  6633  7159  8230  8686  9982

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0109  3948  3997  4151  4534  5238  5584  6256  8184  8507  8847  9685  9827  9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0096  0265  0288  0300  0381  0629  0648  0804  0852  1350  1552  1587  1732  1741  1758  1962  2128  2252  2454  2581  2641  2670  2769  2770  2913  3133  3164  3244  3371  3602  3819  3909  4107  4160  4433  4515  4516  4837  5107  5153  5217  5277  5359  5423  5905  5952  5966  5978  6066  6178  6213  6301  6373  6374  6540  6555  6604  6631  6661  6813  7038  7259  7626  7901  7939  8100  8151  8403  8521  8650  8651  8833  9019  9317  9333  9342  9378  9534  9679  9823  9825  9946

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056  0239  0290  0429  0468  0513  0522  0789  0937  0973  1082  1210  1260  1328  1330  1484  1522  2014  2092  2326  2474  2506  2594  2647  2829  2999  3090  3271  3295  3453  3472  3526  3535  3543  3625  3696  3790  3830  3882  3891  3902  3967  3977  3992  4057  4181  4337  4387  4400  4401  4548  4563  4664  4737  4818  4893  5139  5156  5305  5381  5492  5537  5554  5588  5594  5656  5689  6002  6003  6187  6277  6293  6453  6507  6583  6590  6684  6697  6793  6860  6940  7138  7143  7151  7162  7239  7246  7262  7267  7425  7473  7525  7540  7563  7569  7589  7621  7673  7837  7854  7873  7889  7911  7928  8020  8139  8308  8368  8387  8427  8531  8585  8660  8837  8868  8873  8890  8996  9007  9063  9351  9431  9455  9494  9500  9554

WIN WIN W-803 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:14 IST, January 6th 2025