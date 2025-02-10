sb.scorecardresearch

LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:33 IST, February 10th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-808 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WJ 740168

The Kerala Lottery results are live for February 10, 2025, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-808 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-808 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-808 Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

15:30 IST, February 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 1st Prize Winner: WJ 740168 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: K S PREETHESH
Agency No.: A 2323

15:32 IST, February 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 Result 5 Lakh: WJ 553814 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAM T
Agency No.: T 6003

15:28 IST, February 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WA 740168
WB 740168
WC 740168
WD 740168
WE 740168
WF 740168
WG 740168
WH 740168
WK 740168
WL 740168
WM 740168

15:56 IST, February 10th 2025

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-808 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-808 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WJ 740168 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: K S PREETHESH
Agency No.: A 2323

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WJ 553814 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAM T
Agency No.: T 6003

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WA 120116
2) WB 890094
3) WC 860168
4) WD 649930
5) WE 510207
6) WF 663302
7) WG 298275
8) WH 299282
9) WJ 483108
10) WK 649070
11) WL 484570
12) WM 159929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 740168
WB 740168
WC 740168
WD 740168
WE 740168
WF 740168
WG 740168
WH 740168
WK 740168
WL 740168
WM 740168

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1751  1888  3044  3290  3482  3638  3836  4278  6023  6110  7737  8556  8658  8752  8945  9850  9859  9903

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0110  1526  2069  2105  2361  5802  6629  7855  8168  8338

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1150  2567  2976  3018  4049  4226  4383  4608  5160  5487  5751  6875  8013  9346

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0038  0048  0290  0451  0495  0517  0684  0769  0850  0857  1241  1249  1513  1709  1995  2013  2054  2059  2072  2081  2128  2186  2303  2382  2405  2489  2619  2637  2651  2711  3010  3096  3225  3354  3360  3489  3866  3889  4089  4355  4469  4673  4938  5080  5085  5175  5247  5367  5410  5524  5655  5664  5681  5927  5939  6005  6233  6360  6468  6597  6721  6949  7095  7160  7188  7366  7395  7741  7816  8021  8023  8047  8182  8289  8380  8611  8790  9093  9487  9662  9896  9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0026  0043  0093  0156  0179  0181  0206  0414  0610  0661  0877  0969  1035  1139  1146  1175  1257  1276  1337  1352  1420  1509  1655  1736  1800  2077  2119  2238  2291  2300  2442  2657  2686  2688  2698  2821  2935  2991  2994  3041  3048  3052  3089  3133  3259  3296  3526  3591  3733  3807  4086  4098  4253  4303  4330  4338  4394  4542  4550  4646  4654  4775  4860  5143  5223  5243  5368  5391  5418  5457  5634  5652  5656  5810  5923  5938  5988  6025  6127  6164  6188  6275  6401  6476  6632  6650  6669  6920  6964  6993  7047  7058  7218  7259  7264  7444  7471  7489  7567  7775  7782  7923  8199  8224  8253  8323  8351  8414  8428  8433  8672  8738  8814  8880  8887  8950  9157  9215  9275  9318  9418  9638  9640  9689  9833  9892

WIN WIN W-808 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

15:21 IST, February 10th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Updated 15:57 IST, February 10th 2025

Kerala lottery