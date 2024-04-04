×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No PL 392107

Kerala Lottery Results Today 04.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT | Image: Republic`
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-516 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-516 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-516 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
3: 16 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-515 Lucky 1st Prize Winners: PL 392107
 

3: 17 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-515 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: PB 737058
 

3: 30 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners 

PA 200057 PB 908628 PC 306960 PD 388510 PE 167759 PF 750108 PG 451679 PH 826947 PJ 282853 PK 308765 PL 747482 PM 149756

3: 29 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

PA 392107 PB 392107 PC 392107 PD 392107 PE 392107 PF 392107 PG 392107 PH 392107 PJ 392107 PK 392107 PM 392107

3: 30 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0126  0508  1591  3314  3877  5140  5837  6674  6934  7109  7600  7606  8356  8423  8510  8565  9022  9777


 

3: 34 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0044  0382  0838  1140  1174  1334  1774  2182  2297  2585  2632  2752  2848  3232  3348  4273  4426  4509  5186  5306  6020  6698  6806  6912  7298  7625  8228  8360  8597  8912  9018  9027  9122  9610
 

3: 39 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0102  0197  0209  0386  0425  0482  0818  0963  0983  1199  1211  1339  1513  1659  1769  1873  2055  2186  2347  2583  2818  3071  3126  3144  3244  3574  3618  3633  3640  4109  4188  4193  4296  4685  4756  4809  4896  5001  5451  5507  5520  5648  5705  5727  5826  6243  6247  6271  6463  6481  6537  6840  6871  6890  6944  7050  7363  7438  7498  7595  7639  7725  7851  8053  8168  8198  8472  8699  8846  8862  8878  8947  9129  9203  9323  9459  9588  9613  9813  9827
 


 

4: 00 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-516 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0095  0100  0203  0290  0311  0408  0421  0490  0608  0775  0933  0936  0944  0970  0974  1034  1163  1368  1411  1439  1555  1614  1626  1629  1697  1763  1800  1899  2016  2144  2309  2525  2575  2580  2650  2931  2967  2991  3221  3266  3280  3340  3349  3370  3461  3463  3505  3522  3548  3556  3882  3944  4083  4238  4261  4268  4440  4501  4682  4929  4981  5007  5131  5157  5233  5455  5553  5561  5918  5977  6040  6146  6220  6264  6267  6274  6288  6318  6353  6399  6403  6611  6651  6797  6820  6843  6965  6996  7090  7154  7222  7227  7339  7357  7371  7391  7410  7416  7569  7663  7702  8063  8202  8232  8273  8378  8462  8697  8768  8800  8820  8924  9011  9015  9058  9161  9217  9247  9363  9401  9465  9473  9624  9696  9752  9864
 

4: 00 IST, April 4th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 392107

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PB 737058

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 200057 PB 908628 PC 306960 PD 388510 PE 167759 PF 750108 PG 451679 PH 826947 PJ 282853 PK 308765 PL 747482 PM 149756

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 392107 PB 392107 PC 392107 PD 392107 PE 392107 PF 392107 PG 392107 PH 392107 PJ 392107 PK 392107 PM 392107

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0126  0508  1591  3314  3877  5140  5837  6674  6934  7109  7600  7606  8356  8423  8510  8565  9022  9777

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0044  0382  0838  1140  1174  1334  1774  2182  2297  2585  2632  2752  2848  3232  3348  4273  4426  4509  5186  5306  6020  6698  6806  6912  7298  7625  8228  8360  8597  8912  9018  9027  9122  9610

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0102  0197  0209  0386  0425  0482  0818  0963  0983  1199  1211  1339  1513  1659  1769  1873  2055  2186  2347  2583  2818  3071  3126  3144  3244  3574  3618  3633  3640  4109  4188  4193  4296  4685  4756  4809  4896  5001  5451  5507  5520  5648  5705  5727  5826  6243  6247  6271  6463  6481  6537  6840  6871  6890  6944  7050  7363  7438  7498  7595  7639  7725  7851  8053  8168  8198  8472  8699  8846  8862  8878  8947  9129  9203  9323  9459  9588  9613  9813  9827
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0095  0100  0203  0290  0311  0408  0421  0490  0608  0775  0933  0936  0944  0970  0974  1034  1163  1368  1411  1439  1555  1614  1626  1629  1697  1763  1800  1899  2016  2144  2309  2525  2575  2580  2650  2931  2967  2991  3221  3266  3280  3340  3349  3370  3461  3463  3505  3522  3548  3556  3882  3944  4083  4238  4261  4268  4440  4501  4682  4929  4981  5007  5131  5157  5233  5455  5553  5561  5918  5977  6040  6146  6220  6264  6267  6274  6288  6318  6353  6399  6403  6611  6651  6797  6820  6843  6965  6996  7090  7154  7222  7227  7339  7357  7371  7391  7410  7416  7569  7663  7702  8063  8202  8232  8273  8378  8462  8697  8768  8800  8820  8924  9011  9015  9058  9161  9217  9247  9363  9401  9465  9473  9624  9696  9752  9864
 

KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

3: 25 IST, April 4th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

3: 25 IST, April 4th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Whatsapp logo