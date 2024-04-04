Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No PL 392107
Kerala Lottery Results Today 04.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 7 min read
3: 16 IST, April 4th 2024
4: 00 IST, April 4th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 392107
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PB 737058
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 200057 PB 908628 PC 306960 PD 388510 PE 167759 PF 750108 PG 451679 PH 826947 PJ 282853 PK 308765 PL 747482 PM 149756
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 392107 PB 392107 PC 392107 PD 392107 PE 392107 PF 392107 PG 392107 PH 392107 PJ 392107 PK 392107 PM 392107
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0126 0508 1591 3314 3877 5140 5837 6674 6934 7109 7600 7606 8356 8423 8510 8565 9022 9777
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0044 0382 0838 1140 1174 1334 1774 2182 2297 2585 2632 2752 2848 3232 3348 4273 4426 4509 5186 5306 6020 6698 6806 6912 7298 7625 8228 8360 8597 8912 9018 9027 9122 9610
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0102 0197 0209 0386 0425 0482 0818 0963 0983 1199 1211 1339 1513 1659 1769 1873 2055 2186 2347 2583 2818 3071 3126 3144 3244 3574 3618 3633 3640 4109 4188 4193 4296 4685 4756 4809 4896 5001 5451 5507 5520 5648 5705 5727 5826 6243 6247 6271 6463 6481 6537 6840 6871 6890 6944 7050 7363 7438 7498 7595 7639 7725 7851 8053 8168 8198 8472 8699 8846 8862 8878 8947 9129 9203 9323 9459 9588 9613 9813 9827
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0095 0100 0203 0290 0311 0408 0421 0490 0608 0775 0933 0936 0944 0970 0974 1034 1163 1368 1411 1439 1555 1614 1626 1629 1697 1763 1800 1899 2016 2144 2309 2525 2575 2580 2650 2931 2967 2991 3221 3266 3280 3340 3349 3370 3461 3463 3505 3522 3548 3556 3882 3944 4083 4238 4261 4268 4440 4501 4682 4929 4981 5007 5131 5157 5233 5455 5553 5561 5918 5977 6040 6146 6220 6264 6267 6274 6288 6318 6353 6399 6403 6611 6651 6797 6820 6843 6965 6996 7090 7154 7222 7227 7339 7357 7371 7391 7410 7416 7569 7663 7702 8063 8202 8232 8273 8378 8462 8697 8768 8800 8820 8924 9011 9015 9058 9161 9217 9247 9363 9401 9465 9473 9624 9696 9752 9864
KARUNYA PLUS KN-516 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024
Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
3: 22 IST, April 4th 2024
KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.
3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024
The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.
3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
3: 23 IST, April 4th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
3: 25 IST, April 4th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
3: 25 IST, April 4th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 15:33 IST
