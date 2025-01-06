Published 13:54 IST, January 6th 2025
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (06.01.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 50J 11940
Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 06 January, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
- Info
- 1 min read
Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 06 January 2025: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 06-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!
Live Blog
Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 06 January 2025: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 06-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!
13:52 IST, January 6th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Dear DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 50J 11940
13:53 IST, January 6th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
13:52 IST, January 6th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE
Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 1st Prize Ticket No.
13:50 IST, January 6th 2025
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 50J 11940
Updated 13:54 IST, January 6th 2025