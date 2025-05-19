com score card
  LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (19.05.2025) DEAR BLITZEN MONDAY 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 81G 56306
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 19th 2025, 20:30 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (19.05.2025) DEAR BLITZEN MONDAY 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 81G 56306

Reported by: Republic World
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

May 19th 2025, 20:30 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 51D 73979

May 19th 2025, 18:13 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  81G 56306

May 19th 2025, 16:21 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 72A 53169

May 19th 2025, 20:30 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Full Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 72A 53169

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 81G 56306

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 51D 73979

May 19th 2025, 16:17 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 19th 2025, 16:22 IST