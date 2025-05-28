Republic World
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (28.03.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 47D 19262
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 28th 2025, 14:54 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (28.03.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 47D 19262

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 28 March, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Live Blog

May 28th 2025, 14:54 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 47D 19262

May 28th 2025, 14:19 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

May 28th 2025, 14:19 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result:   

May 28th 2025, 14:54 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Full Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 47D 19262
 

May 28th 2025, 14:16 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 28th 2025, 14:18 IST