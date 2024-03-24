×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 07:24 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY Draw 1 PM OUT-1st Prize Ticket Check Winne

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 24 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
7: 10 IST, March 24th 2024

Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No 

7: 10 IST, March 24th 2024

Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No 

Advertisement
7: 23 IST, March 24th 2024

Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No

7: 09 IST, March 24th 2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 

 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
7: 08 IST, March 24th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambad in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

7: 08 IST, March 24th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement
7: 08 IST, March 24th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

7: 08 IST, March 24th 2024

Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 07:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Prithviraj On Mohanlal

a minute ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Putin on Moscow Attack

2 minutes ago
Delhi Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 Deg C

Rain in Delhi-NCR

7 minutes ago
World Bank data disclosure

World Bank

13 minutes ago
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour'

Delhi Hosts Earth Hour

13 minutes ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples

Karnataka Moves SC

21 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana penalized

24 minutes ago
AAP protests against BJP in Delhi

India News LIVE

31 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

40 minutes ago
RJD, Congress Likely To Lock Horns Over Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

RJD Vs Cong in Purnea

42 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Kejriwal Issues 1st Order

44 minutes ago
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday 2024

an hour ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Release Date Out

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's comic moment

an hour ago
Who is Ajay Rai, Congress Candidate Contesting Against PM Modi in Varanasi?

Who is Ajay Rai

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Praises Kanguva

an hour ago
World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Destinations In Konark

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  5. Putin Vows Retribution For 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo