Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR STORK Saturday 1 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket 78J 11828

Nagaland State Lottery Saturday, 30 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM, DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM, DEAR STORK EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Saturday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Dear Narmada Saturday 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
1: 37 IST, March 30th 2024

Dear NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 78J 11828

1: 32 IST, March 30th 2024

Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

1: 33 IST, March 30th 2024

Dear STORK Saturday 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.

1: 38 IST, March 30th 2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 78J 11828

Nagaland DEAR RIVER Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize:

Nagaland DEAR STORK Evening 8 PM Result:

1: 28 IST, March 30th 2024

Huge prizes might be won with today's Dear Lottery live result. One crore rupees is the first reward, which is followed by nine thousand rupees for the second place, 450 rupees for the third place, 250 rupees for the fourth place, and 120 rupees for the fifth place.

1: 27 IST, March 30th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

1: 26 IST, March 30th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

1: 26 IST, March 30th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR RIVER DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR STORK EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Whatsapp logo