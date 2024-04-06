×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR NARMADA Saturday 1 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Saturday, 06 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM, DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM, DEAR STORK EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Saturday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear Narmada Saturday 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK Saturday 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
7: 38 IST, April 6th 2024

Dear NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

7: 38 IST, April 6th 2024

Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

Advertisement
7: 39 IST, April 6th 2024

Dear STORK Saturday 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

7: 37 IST, April 6th 2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA Morning 1 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR RIVER Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize: 

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK Evening 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket 

 

 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
7: 37 IST, April 6th 2024

Huge prizes might be won with today's Dear Lottery live result. One crore rupees is the first reward, which is followed by nine thousand rupees for the second place, 450 rupees for the third place, 250 rupees for the fourth place, and 120 rupees for the fifth place.

7: 37 IST, April 6th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

Advertisement
7: 36 IST, April 6th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

7: 32 IST, April 6th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR RIVER DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR STORK EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

a few seconds ago
Paul Heyman

Heyman goes retro in HOF

2 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt

Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie

11 minutes ago
The Family Star

The Family Star BO

22 minutes ago
Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

Babri Supporter Attacked

23 minutes ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

Charan Das Mahant Booked

31 minutes ago
Jewellery cleaning tips

Jewellery Cleaning Tips

36 minutes ago
MS Dhoni, Tom Moody and Pat Cummins

Moody lauds Pat Cummins

37 minutes ago
Celebrating The International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace 2024

Day Of Sport Development

42 minutes ago
India's plastic exports

India's plastic exports

43 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

44 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Ram Naam Satya'

44 minutes ago
Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony

Greece's Elite Guards

an hour ago
Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury Travelling

an hour ago
Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan on Typecasting

an hour ago
The Judgement Day

WWE SmackDown Results

2 hours ago
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan on CSK star

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News18 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo