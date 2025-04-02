LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 95E 03863

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Wednesday, 02 April 2025: Check Winners for DEAR INDUS MORNING, DEAR CUPID DAY, and DEAR PELICAN EVENING, Nagaland Dear 1 PM Lottery Result 02-04-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Wednesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Morning1 PM, DEAR Evening 6 PM, DEAR Nagaland Lottery 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!