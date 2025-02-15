sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 13:17 IST, February 15th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Narmada Saturday 1 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 39761

The Nagaland Lottery results are live for Feburary 15, 2025, featuring the Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Saturday, 15 Feb 2025: Check Winners for DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork, 1 PM Lottery Result 15-02-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Saturday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Saturday, 15 Feb 2025: Check Winners for DEAR Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork, 1 PM Lottery Result. Check the complete winners list now!

13:16 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Narmada MORNING 1 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear NARMADA Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 39761

12:46 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear DONNER 6 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DONNER Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

12:45 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear STORK EVENING 8 PM Result Out: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear STORK Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No.

13:17 IST, February 15th 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Saturday Result OUT- Full List Of Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear NARMADA Saturday Lucky Draw Result ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: 1st Prize Ticket No. 79A 39761

12:42 IST, February 15th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 12:47 IST, February 15th 2025

