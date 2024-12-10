LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 10 Dec 2024: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 10-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!