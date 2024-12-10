sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 12:49 IST, December 10th 2024

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 10 Dec, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

12:47 IST, December 10th 2024

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

12:48 IST, December 10th 2024

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear COMET Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

12:48 IST, December 10th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

12:47 IST, December 10th 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No 

Updated 12:49 IST, December 10th 2024