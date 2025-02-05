sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:34 IST, February 5th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Indus WEDNESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 42D 88116

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 05, Feb, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR CUPID DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Wednesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Wednesday, 05 Jan 2025: Check Winners for DEAR INDUS MORNING, DEAR CUPID DAY, and DEAR PELICAN EVENING, Nagaland Dear 1 PM Lottery Result 05-02-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Wednesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Morning1 PM, DEAR Evening 6 PM, DEAR Nagaland Lottery 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!  

Live Blog

Nagaland State Lottery Results Live Updates 

13:24 IST, February 5th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  42D 88116

 

11:33 IST, February 5th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear CUPID 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

11:32 IST, February 5th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Dear Lottery PELICAN 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

13:25 IST, February 5th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland lottery Result Today DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize winner no. 42D 88116

11:32 IST, February 5th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.  

Updated 13:40 IST, February 5th 2025