  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR NARMADA Saturday 1 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 55C 28021
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 3rd 2025, 14:57 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR NARMADA Saturday 1 PM Result Out- 1st Prize Ticket No 55C 28021

The Nagaland Lottery results are live for May 3 2025, featuring the DEAR NARMADA, DEAR DONNER, DEAR STORK draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Republic World
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Saturday, 3 May 2025: Check Winners for DEAR NARMADA, DEAR DONNER, DEAR STORK, 1 PM Lottery Result 03-05-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Saturday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR NARMADA, DEAR Donner, DEAR Stork 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

May 3rd 2025, 14:55 IST

May 3rd 2025, 14:54 IST

May 3rd 2025, 14:54 IST

May 3rd 2025, 14:55 IST

May 3rd 2025, 14:51 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 3rd 2025, 14:57 IST