×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Ticket Announced

Nagaland State Lottery tiesday, 9 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner
  • Listen to this article
9: 24 IST, April 9th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result: To Be Announced

9: 24 IST, April 9th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear WAVE Result: To Be Announced

Advertisement
9: 23 IST, April 9th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

9: 23 IST, April 9th 2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
9: 22 IST, April 9th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR WAVE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

9: 22 IST, April 9th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement
9: 22 IST, April 9th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

a few seconds ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

3 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

15 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

18 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

18 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

20 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

21 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

24 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

31 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

32 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

34 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

35 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

38 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

40 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

43 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo