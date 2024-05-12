Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:31 IST
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. 79C 38701
Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 12 May, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
1:30 IST, May 12th 2024
Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 79C 38701
12:01 IST, May 12th 2024
Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.
12:00 IST, May 12th 2024
Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No.
1:31 IST, May 12th 2024
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 79C 38701
Nagaland DEAR SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
11:58 IST, May 12th 2024
This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambad in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
11:58 IST, May 12th 2024
Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.
11:57 IST, May 12th 2024
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.
11:55 IST, May 12th 2024
Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.
Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.
Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 12:01 IST