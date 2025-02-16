sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 14:36 IST, February 16th 2025

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (16.02.2025) DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Ticket No. 95G 29772

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 16 feb, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 16 feb, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery sunday draw. 

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday Draw Results lLive Now.  

14:34 IST, February 16th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 95G 29772

14:33 IST, February 16th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 

14:33 IST, February 16th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize ticket no. 

14:34 IST, February 16th 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 95G 29772

14:32 IST, February 16th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 14:36 IST, February 16th 2025