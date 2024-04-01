×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 06:42 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 25.03.2025: DEAR DWARKA MORNING Draw 8 PM OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 01 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DESERT 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 41 IST, April 1st 2024

Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

6: 40 IST, April 1st 2024

Dear DESERT 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

Advertisement
6: 40 IST, April 1st 2024

Dear DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

6: 39 IST, April 1st 2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
6: 38 IST, April 1st 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DESERT DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 37 IST, April 1st 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

Advertisement
6: 37 IST, April 1st 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

6: 36 IST, April 1st 2024

Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.

Advertisement
6: 36 IST, April 1st 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 06:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Turkey

Turkey Elections

4 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

4 minutes ago
China flag

China 30 Places in AP

11 minutes ago
On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

40 Deg in Kalaburagi

20 minutes ago
Kendriya Vidyalaya Students

KVS Class 1 Admissions

26 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Traffic Advisory

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Vikash

Vikash's exclusive

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's single

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

7 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant on his kock

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

DC beat CSK by 20 runs

7 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

8 hours ago
Citrus Fruits

Foods To Combat Infection

8 hours ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News12 hours ago

  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Mumbai: Fire at Restaurant Opposite Phoenix Mills, Traffic Affected

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo