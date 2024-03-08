×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 06:27 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 08.03.2024: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 08 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear MOUNTAIN MORNING 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEAGULL MORNING 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 24 IST, March 8th 2024

Dear Meghna Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 24 IST, March 8th 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 25 IST, March 8th 2024

Dear SEAGULL Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 22 IST, March 8th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED 

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

6: 22 IST, March 8th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SEAGULL EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 22 IST, March 8th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

6: 23 IST, March 8th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

6: 23 IST, March 8th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 06:27 IST

