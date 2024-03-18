×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: DEAR DWARKA MONDAY Draw 1 PM OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 41B 85018

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 18 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DESERT 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
7: 20 IST, March 18th 2024

Dear DWARKA Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 

7: 20 IST, March 18th 2024

Dear DESERT 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket 

7: 19 IST, March 18th 2024

Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Winner 

7: 18 IST, March 18th 2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM Result: 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

7: 17 IST, March 18th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DESERT DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

7: 16 IST, March 18th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

7: 16 IST, March 18th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

7: 12 IST, March 18th 2024

Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.

7: 11 IST, March 18th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

