×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 06:35 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today 22.03.2024: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 22 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Today
Nagaland Lottery Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear MOUNTAIN MORNING 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEAGULL MORNING 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 28 IST, March 22nd 2024

Dear MEGHNA Friday Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

6: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN Friday Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

Advertisement
6: 29 IST, March 22nd 2024

Dear SEAGULL Friday Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

6: 31 IST, March 22nd 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: To Be Announced

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: To Be Announced

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
6: 31 IST, March 22nd 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

6: 31 IST, March 22nd 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

Advertisement
6: 32 IST, March 22nd 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 06:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Opposition Attacks BJP Over Kejriwal's Arrest

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a minute ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

6 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

11 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

13 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

14 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

15 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

20 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

23 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

25 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

26 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

27 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

30 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

32 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

33 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

35 minutes ago
Japan government considers declaring end to deflation

Japanese Finance Minister

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo