LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR GOOSE Tuesday Draw 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 38C 67721

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 9 January, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  Listen to this article
6: 19 IST, January 9th 2024

Dear WAVE 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 92C 59612

1: 20 IST, January 9th 2024

Dear GODAVARI 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 35B 31004

9: 25 IST, January 9th 2024

Dear GOOSE 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 38C 67721

9: 26 IST, January 9th 2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 35B 31004

Nagaland DEAR WAVE Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 92C 59612

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 38C 67721

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 47 IST, January 9th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR WAVE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

9: 48 IST, January 9th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

9: 48 IST, January 9th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

