LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR PELICAN Wednesday Draw 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 59G 01159
The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.
DEAR PELICAN 8PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 59G 01159
Dear Hill Day Lucky Draw Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 98K 08823
DEAR INDUS 1 PM Result Today: 1st Prize Ticket No. 86B 20425
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.
Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.
