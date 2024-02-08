Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FB 194901

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FE 210867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 194901 FC 194901 FD 194901 FE 194901 FF 194901 FG 194901 FH 194901 FJ 194901 FK 194901 FL 194901 FM 194901

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0708 1118 1184 1214 1408 1860 1867 2951 2959 3009 3019 3790 3797 4222 4333 4443 5537 6063 6525 6780 7426 9090 9919

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0055 0912 1416 2208 4211 4508 4696 5127 7621 7976 8437 9676

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0023 0140 0332 0448 1487 1528 1997 2604 3462 3550 3693 3870 4726 6116 6167 6216 6399 6657 6775 7100 7576 7879 8430 8559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0032 0112 0317 0395 0454 0471 0605 0719 0893 0943 0949 0999 1470 1479 1577 1805 1822 1835 1836 2047 2050 2070 2104 2275 2283 2477 2523 2615 2692 2828 2989 3010 3156 3289 3352 3452 3629 3915 4038 4143 4283 4415 4426 4428 4479 4531 4580 4752 4835 4915 5039 5043 5124 5185 5266 5536 5543 5582 5630 5723 5745 6012 6290 6300 6343 6367 6507 6530 6677 6853 7268 7284 7314 7366 7701 7741 7847 7940 7948 8147 8340 8421 8491 8498 8584 8658 8662 8727 8729 8882 8906 9020 9259 9427 9522 9994

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1602 9136 9271 4550 8462 9153 7412 3947 5385 7156 7831 3810 2785 2957 7953 7854 7052 7129 1517 3777 5019 6626 0056 8107 2456 1850 8331 0429 8854 8174 4987 9407 4996 6127 5938 3214 2447 3339 6909 5296 7476 5695 1746 0697 6889 7881 9193 6879 1687 4600 0674 7865 2317 3420 2963 2012 7002 8736 3376 1842 8171 2825 8920 9312 9755 6885 3624 3702 7963 3646 0901 6058 2819 7833 5918 5672 4087 8859 7961 8243 8303 7944 8408 4284 3711 5404 7906 2175 8845 8401 2412 5525 1960 4007 6447 7500 9495 1195 3506 9669 6688 9587 2142 6318 2601 7907 9889 4651 6400 5497 9175 5134 0498 9962 0468 1721 7510 5028 9905 7119 7188 3721 5198 1653 2222 9333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073 0225 0317 0334 0398 0407 0485 0524 0788 0905 0973 1050 1159 1229 1369 1381 1465 1601 2008 2180 2262 2332 2390 2421 2518 2578 2581 2620 2645 2718 2739 2896 2903 3057 3187 3368 3459 3513 3524 3569 3632 3699 3894 3912 3941 3961 3987 4066 4173 4191 4342 4543 4599 4600 4680 4794 4845 4855 4863 4888 4889 5016 5035 5106 5172 5346 5393 5853 5920 5926 5939 5942 6054 6148 6159 6171 6251 6344 6396 6507 6667 6766 6774 6883 6893 6908 6918 6986 7010 7086 7157 7290 7296 7508 7511 7533 7592 7791 7805 7886 7926 7938 7966 7990 8162 8411 8446 8548 8585 8625 8627 8656 8712 8767 8816 8939 9001 9272 9416 9481 9560 9590 9671 9798 9950 9966

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)