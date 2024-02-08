English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery 07.02.2024 Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 Wednesday Draw OUT- Check Winners

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the FIFTY FIFTY lottery. The "FIFTY FIFTY" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT
Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
4: 06 IST, February 7th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-83 Lucky Winner

FB 194901 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: DHANAPAL

Agency No: T 3867

4: 06 IST, February 7th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-83 Lucky Winner

FE 210867 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: UDAYAKUMAR P H

Agency No: R 5550

4: 05 IST, February 7th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-83 Lucky Winners

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0708  1118  1184  1214  1408  1860  1867  2951  2959  3009  3019  3790  3797  4222  4333  4443  5537  6063  6525  6780  7426  9090  9919
 

4: 20 IST, February 7th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FB 194901

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FE 210867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 194901  FC 194901 FD 194901  FE 194901 FF 194901  FG 194901 FH 194901  FJ 194901 FK 194901  FL 194901  FM 194901

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0708  1118  1184  1214  1408  1860  1867  2951  2959  3009  3019  3790  3797  4222  4333  4443  5537  6063  6525  6780  7426  9090  9919

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0055  0912  1416  2208  4211  4508  4696  5127  7621  7976  8437  9676

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0023  0140  0332  0448  1487  1528  1997  2604  3462  3550  3693  3870  4726  6116  6167  6216  6399  6657  6775  7100  7576  7879  8430  8559

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0032  0112  0317  0395  0454  0471  0605  0719  0893  0943  0949  0999  1470  1479  1577  1805  1822  1835  1836  2047  2050  2070  2104  2275  2283  2477  2523  2615  2692  2828  2989  3010  3156  3289  3352  3452  3629  3915  4038  4143  4283  4415  4426  4428  4479  4531  4580  4752  4835  4915  5039  5043  5124  5185  5266  5536  5543  5582  5630  5723  5745  6012  6290  6300  6343  6367  6507  6530  6677  6853  7268  7284  7314  7366  7701  7741  7847  7940  7948  8147  8340  8421  8491  8498  8584  8658  8662  8727  8729  8882  8906  9020  9259  9427  9522  9994

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1602  9136  9271  4550  8462  9153  7412  3947  5385  7156  7831  3810  2785  2957  7953  7854  7052  7129  1517  3777  5019  6626  0056  8107  2456  1850  8331  0429  8854  8174  4987  9407  4996  6127  5938  3214  2447  3339  6909  5296  7476  5695  1746  0697  6889  7881  9193  6879  1687  4600  0674  7865  2317  3420  2963  2012  7002  8736  3376  1842  8171  2825  8920  9312  9755  6885  3624  3702  7963  3646  0901  6058  2819  7833  5918  5672  4087  8859  7961  8243  8303  7944  8408  4284  3711  5404  7906  2175  8845  8401  2412  5525  1960  4007  6447  7500  9495  1195  3506  9669  6688  9587  2142  6318  2601  7907  9889  4651  6400  5497  9175  5134  0498  9962  0468  1721  7510  5028  9905  7119  7188  3721  5198  1653  2222  9333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073  0225  0317  0334  0398  0407  0485  0524  0788  0905  0973  1050  1159  1229  1369  1381  1465  1601  2008  2180  2262  2332  2390  2421  2518  2578  2581  2620  2645  2718  2739  2896  2903  3057  3187  3368  3459  3513  3524  3569  3632  3699  3894  3912  3941  3961  3987  4066  4173  4191  4342  4543  4599  4600  4680  4794  4845  4855  4863  4888  4889  5016  5035  5106  5172  5346  5393  5853  5920  5926  5939  5942  6054  6148  6159  6171  6251  6344  6396  6507  6667  6766  6774  6883  6893  6908  6918  6986  7010  7086  7157  7290  7296  7508  7511  7533  7592  7791  7805  7886  7926  7938  7966  7990  8162  8411  8446  8548  8585  8625  8627  8656  8712  8767  8816  8939  9001  9272  9416  9481  9560  9590  9671  9798  9950  9966

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 26 IST, February 7th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

10: 26 IST, February 7th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 25 IST, February 7th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

10: 25 IST, February 7th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

10: 25 IST, February 7th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

10: 24 IST, February 7th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10: 24 IST, February 7th 2024

Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

10: 24 IST, February 7th 2024

FIFTY FIFTY is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 50.

10: 24 IST, February 7th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

