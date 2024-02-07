Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:25 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-639 Saturday Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No KZ 525224
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 8 min read
3: 09 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 1st Prize Lucky Winner: KZ 525224
3: 10 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: KT 496948
Advertisement
3: 14 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 3rd Prize Lucky Winners
KN 966615
KO 160595
KP 212252
KR 734879
KS 455234
KT 574098
KU 278468
KV 728751
KW 538982
KX 574505
KY 110776
KZ 525410
3: 11 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KN 525224 KO 525224 KP 525224 KR 525224 KS 525224 KT 525224 KU 525224 KV 525224 KW 525224 KX 525224 KY 525224
Advertisement
3: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0121 1011 1240 2235 2366 5175 5969 6009 6848 6877 7022 7092 7225 7255 7604 8790 9783 9899
3: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 5th Prize Winners
0684 0974 1688 3038 3387 3825 4287 4529 5017 7042
Advertisement
3: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024
Kerala KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 6th Prize Winners
1210 2600 3039 3223 3459 4355 4583 5817 5850 7374 8599 9124 9406 9460
3: 43 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0059 0186 0219 0336 0357 0365 0376 0732 0799 1158 1380 1427 1549 1626 1700 1701 2062 2095 2193 2204 2279 2614 2782 2817 2850 2957 2986 3052 3102 3155 3185 3252 3323 3324 3358 3382 3696 3745 3822 3824 3847 3938 4015 4023 4143 4226 4456 4883 5012 5154 5171 5460 5513 5625 5643 5930 6072 6106 6212 6594 6632 6639 6881 6935 7050 8056 8060 8098 8265 8293 8476 8521 9120 9264 9286 9304 9337 9353 9856
Advertisement
4: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0024 0038 0066 0084 0196 0426 0643 0728 0903 1001 1033 1145 1189 1211 1479 1660 1690 1747 1844 1916 1919 1984 2137 2155 2238 2243 2247 2296 2349 2643 2709 3007 3030 3035 3064 3179 3251 3304 3311 3537 3820 3826 3830 3839 3906 3957 3981 3986 4084 4092 4158 4292 4347 4381 4539 4578 4646 4769 4887 4900 4916 4974 5006 5155 5212 5254 5373 5382 5442 5508 5610 5633 5660 5739 5787 5954 5975 6182 6257 6294 6683 6713 6774 6929 6969 6972 7045 7269 7347 7353 7519 7568 7588 7661 7669 7678 7700 7851 7874 8097 8124 8139 8144 8215 8277 8314 8436 8683 8755 8830 8831 8918 8972 9039 9117 9222 9300 9348 9362 9417 9480 9848 9961 9975
4: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-639 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KZ 525224
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KT 496948
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 966615 KO 160595 KP 212252 KR 734879 KS 455234 KT 574098 KU 278468 KV 728751 KW 538982 KX 574505 KY 110776 KZ 525410
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 525224 KO 525224 KP 525224 KR 525224 KS 525224 KT 525224 KU 525224 KV 525224 KW 525224 KX 525224 KY 525224
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0121 1011 1240 2235 2366 5175 5969 6009 6848 6877 7022 7092 7225 7255 7604 8790 9783 9899
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0684 0974 1688 3038 3387 3825 4287 4529 5017 7042
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1210 2600 3039 3223 3459 4355 4583 5817 5850 7374 8599 9124 9406 9460
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0059 0186 0219 0336 0357 0365 0376 0732 0799 1158 1380 1427 1549 1626 1700 1701 2062 2095 2193 2204 2279 2614 2782 2817 2850 2957 2986 3052 3102 3155 3185 3252 3323 3324 3358 3382 3696 3745 3822 3824 3847 3938 4015 4023 4143 4226 4456 4883 5012 5154 5171 5460 5513 5625 5643 5930 6072 6106 6212 6594 6632 6639 6881 6935 7050 8056 8060 8098 8265 8293 8476 8521 9120 9264 9286 9304 9337 9353 9856
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024 0038 0066 0084 0196 0426 0643 0728 0903 1001 1033 1145 1189 1211 1479 1660 1690 1747 1844 1916 1919 1984 2137 2155 2238 2243 2247 2296 2349 2643 2709 3007 3030 3035 3064 3179 3251 3304 3311 3537 3820 3826 3830 3839 3906 3957 3981 3986 4084 4092 4158 4292 4347 4381 4539 4578 4646 4769 4887 4900 4916 4974 5006 5155 5212 5254 5373 5382 5442 5508 5610 5633 5660 5739 5787 5954 5975 6182 6257 6294 6683 6713 6774 6929 6969 6972 7045 7269 7347 7353 7519 7568 7588 7661 7669 7678 7700 7851 7874 8097 8124 8139 8144 8215 8277 8314 8436 8683 8755 8830 8831 8918 8972 9039 9117 9222 9300 9348 9362 9417 9480 9848 9961 9975
KARUNYA KR-639 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Advertisement
10: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-639" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-639" will be drawn today, February 2, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
10: 26 IST, February 3rd 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Advertisement
10: 27 IST, February 3rd 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-639 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.
10: 24 IST, February 3rd 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-637 Draw on 04.02.2024 @ 3.00 pm
Advertisement
10: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
10: 28 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.
Advertisement
10: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
10: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
Advertisement
10: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024
Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-639 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.
10: 26 IST, February 3rd 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Advertisement
10: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
10: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.