LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:25 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-639 Saturday Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No KZ 525224

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Today
Kerala Lottery Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 09 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 1st Prize Lucky Winner: KZ 525224

3: 10 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: KT 496948

3: 14 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 3rd Prize Lucky Winners

KN 966615

KO 160595

KP 212252

KR 734879

KS 455234

KT 574098

KU 278468

KV 728751

KW 538982

KX 574505

KY 110776

KZ 525410

3: 11 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

KN 525224 KO 525224 KP 525224 KR 525224 KS 525224 KT 525224 KU 525224 KV 525224 KW 525224 KX 525224 KY 525224

3: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0121  1011  1240  2235  2366  5175  5969  6009  6848  6877  7022  7092  7225  7255  7604  8790  9783  9899

3: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0684  0974  1688  3038  3387  3825  4287  4529  5017  7042

3: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024

Kerala KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 6th Prize Winners

1210  2600  3039  3223  3459  4355  4583  5817  5850  7374  8599  9124  9406  9460

3: 43 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0059  0186  0219  0336  0357  0365  0376  0732  0799  1158  1380  1427  1549  1626  1700  1701  2062  2095  2193  2204  2279  2614  2782  2817  2850  2957  2986  3052  3102  3155  3185  3252  3323  3324  3358  3382  3696  3745  3822  3824  3847  3938  4015  4023  4143  4226  4456  4883  5012  5154  5171  5460  5513  5625  5643  5930  6072  6106  6212  6594  6632  6639  6881  6935  7050  8056  8060  8098  8265  8293  8476  8521  9120  9264  9286  9304  9337  9353  9856

4: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024

KARUNYA KN-639 Lottery Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0024  0038  0066  0084  0196  0426  0643  0728  0903  1001  1033  1145  1189  1211  1479  1660  1690  1747  1844  1916  1919  1984  2137  2155  2238  2243  2247  2296  2349  2643  2709  3007  3030  3035  3064  3179  3251  3304  3311  3537  3820  3826  3830  3839  3906  3957  3981  3986  4084  4092  4158  4292  4347  4381  4539  4578  4646  4769  4887  4900  4916  4974  5006  5155  5212  5254  5373  5382  5442  5508  5610  5633  5660  5739  5787  5954  5975  6182  6257  6294  6683  6713  6774  6929  6969  6972  7045  7269  7347  7353  7519  7568  7588  7661  7669  7678  7700  7851  7874  8097  8124  8139  8144  8215  8277  8314  8436  8683  8755  8830  8831  8918  8972  9039  9117  9222  9300  9348  9362  9417  9480  9848  9961  9975

4: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-639 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KZ 525224

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KT 496948

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KN 966615 KO 160595 KP 212252 KR 734879 KS 455234 KT 574098 KU 278468 KV 728751 KW 538982 KX 574505 KY 110776 KZ 525410

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 525224 KO 525224 KP 525224 KR 525224 KS 525224 KT 525224 KU 525224 KV 525224 KW 525224 KX 525224 KY 525224

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0121  1011  1240  2235  2366  5175  5969  6009  6848  6877  7022  7092  7225  7255  7604  8790  9783  9899

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0684  0974  1688  3038  3387  3825  4287  4529  5017  7042

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1210  2600  3039  3223  3459  4355  4583  5817  5850  7374  8599  9124  9406  9460

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0059  0186  0219  0336  0357  0365  0376  0732  0799  1158  1380  1427  1549  1626  1700  1701  2062  2095  2193  2204  2279  2614  2782  2817  2850  2957  2986  3052  3102  3155  3185  3252  3323  3324  3358  3382  3696  3745  3822  3824  3847  3938  4015  4023  4143  4226  4456  4883  5012  5154  5171  5460  5513  5625  5643  5930  6072  6106  6212  6594  6632  6639  6881  6935  7050  8056  8060  8098  8265  8293  8476  8521  9120  9264  9286  9304  9337  9353  9856

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024  0038  0066  0084  0196  0426  0643  0728  0903  1001  1033  1145  1189  1211  1479  1660  1690  1747  1844  1916  1919  1984  2137  2155  2238  2243  2247  2296  2349  2643  2709  3007  3030  3035  3064  3179  3251  3304  3311  3537  3820  3826  3830  3839  3906  3957  3981  3986  4084  4092  4158  4292  4347  4381  4539  4578  4646  4769  4887  4900  4916  4974  5006  5155  5212  5254  5373  5382  5442  5508  5610  5633  5660  5739  5787  5954  5975  6182  6257  6294  6683  6713  6774  6929  6969  6972  7045  7269  7347  7353  7519  7568  7588  7661  7669  7678  7700  7851  7874  8097  8124  8139  8144  8215  8277  8314  8436  8683  8755  8830  8831  8918  8972  9039  9117  9222  9300  9348  9362  9417  9480  9848  9961  9975

KARUNYA KR-639 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-639" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-639" will be drawn today, February 2, 2024. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

10: 26 IST, February 3rd 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 27 IST, February 3rd 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-639 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.

10: 24 IST, February 3rd 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-637 Draw on 04.02.2024 @ 3.00 pm

10: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

10: 28 IST, February 3rd 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

10: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

10: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

10: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024

Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-639 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.

10: 26 IST, February 3rd 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

10: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

