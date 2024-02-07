Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:43 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No SK637137
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
5: 43 IST, January 23rd 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
4: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
4: 38 IST, January 23rd 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
3: 22 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winner
SK 637137 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SAHEER S
Agency No: Q 2218
3: 22 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winner
SB 203459 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: J K ENTERPRISES
Agency No: Q 3518
3: 10 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winners
3603 7534 2213 3634 7451 2324 5630 1572 8279 3914 9948 3361 1130 5396 1178 5340 3196 7868
3: 18 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winners
SA 637137 SB 637137 SC 637137 SD 637137 SE 637137 SF 637137 SG 637137 SH 637137 SJ 637137 SL 637137 SM 637137
3: 19 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0238 2964 3032 3510 4766 6013 6805 7108 7853 8093
3: 20 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 5th Prize Winners
4427 8928 6073 2639 2680 3446 6035 7562 0573 5721 2289 9404 5058 6808 6459 8698 1292 4618 5368
3: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 6th Prize Winner
0082 0575 0579 0620 1073 1303 1315 1379 1388 1678 1775 2049 2573 3066 3289 3329 3338 3396 3538 3691 4009 4215 4309 4380 4876 5029 5697 5814 5835 5863 6149 6176 6269 6289 6564 6616 6864 7013 7052 7245 7273 7307 7832 7967 8695 8731 8943 8947 8973 9283 9302 9886
3: 38 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 7th Prize Winner
0063 0177 0346 0363 0573 0674 0741 1280 1592 2090 2218 2613 3163 3422 3582 4043 4518 4592 4620 4916 4944 5031 5220 5239 5435 5664 6070 6141 6296 7031 7300 7392 7529 7552 7713 8026 8258 8422 8626 8645 9083 9121 9268 9580 9735 9861
3: 57 IST, January 23rd 2024
SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 8th Prize Winner
0161 0245 0306 0411 0440 0445 0523 0580 0592 0705 0759 0797 0878 0936 0946 1070 1156 1240 1259 1268 1294 1339 1372 1681 1704 1787 1893 2135 2139 2151 2179 2188 2202 2239 2247 2259 2349 2371 2456 2516 2525 2543 2585 2781 2942 3051 3308 3405 3411 3414 3430 3442 3458 3758 3921 3986 4028 4270 4277 4329 4360 4375 4444 4543 4607 4802 4812 4892 4987 5014 5056 5078 5128 5148 5162 5165 5277 5286 5676 5960 6116 6159 6357 6391 6470 6523 6577 6599 6689 6827 6968 6998 7042 7053 7163 7235 7303 7337 7472 7477 7496 7680 7960 7981 8001 8185 8212 8277 8322 8546 8559 8583 8643 8805 8874 8960 8970 9003 9027 9161 9173 9231 9480 9596 9806 9960
3: 57 IST, January 23rd 2024
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SK637137
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 203459
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 637137 SB 637137 SC 637137 SD 637137 SE 637137 SF 637137 SG 637137 SH 637137 SJ 637137 SL 637137 SM 637137
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 3603 7534 2213 3634 7451 2324 5630 1572 8279 3914 9948 3361 1130 5396 1178 5340 3196 7868
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0238 2964 3032 3510 4766 6013 6805 7108 7853 8093
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 4427 8928 6073 2639 2680 3446 6035 7562 0573 5721 2289 9404 5058 6808 6459 8698 1292 4618 5368
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082 0575 0579 0620 1073 1303 1315 1379 1388 1678 1775 2049 2573 3066 3289 3329 3338 3396 3538 3691 4009 4215 4309 4380 4876 5029 5697 5814 5835 5863 6149 6176 6269 6289 6564 6616 6864 7013 7052 7245 7273 7307 7832 7967 8695 8731 8943 8947 8973 9283 9302 9886
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0063 0177 0346 0363 0573 0674 0741 1280 1592 2090 2218 2613 3163 3422 3582 4043 4518 4592 4620 4916 4944 5031 5220 5239 5435 5664 6070 6141 6296 7031 7300 7392 7529 7552 7713 8026 8258 8422 8626 8645 9083 9121 9268 9580 9735 9861
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0161 0245 0306 0411 0440 0445 0523 0580 0592 0705 0759 0797 0878 0936 0946 1070 1156 1240 1259 1268 1294 1339 1372 1681 1704 1787 1893 2135 2139 2151 2179 2188 2202 2239 2247 2259 2349 2371 2456 2516 2525 2543 2585 2781 2942 3051 3308 3405 3411 3414 3430 3442 3458 3758 3921 3986 4028 4270 4277 4329 4360 4375 4444 4543 4607 4802 4812 4892 4987 5014 5056 5078 5128 5148 5162 5165 5277 5286 5676 5960 6116 6159 6357 6391 6470 6523 6577 6599 6689 6827 6968 6998 7042 7053 7163 7235 7303 7337 7472 7477 7496 7680 7960 7981 8001 8185 8212 8277 8322 8546 8559 8583 8643 8805 8874 8960 8970 9003 9027 9161 9173 9231 9480 9596 9806 9960
STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
3: 36 IST, January 23rd 2024
Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-400 Draw on 30-01-2024
10: 27 IST, January 23rd 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
10: 27 IST, January 23rd 2024
STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
10: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024
There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
10: 31 IST, January 23rd 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
