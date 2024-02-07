English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:43 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No SK637137

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
5: 43 IST, January 23rd 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

4: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

4: 38 IST, January 23rd 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

3: 22 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winner

SK 637137 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SAHEER S

Agency No: Q 2218

3: 22 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winner

SB 203459 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: J K ENTERPRISES

Agency No: Q 3518

3: 10 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winners

3603  7534  2213  3634  7451  2324  5630  1572  8279  3914  9948  3361  1130  5396  1178  5340  3196  7868

3: 18 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky Winners

SA 637137 SB 637137 SC 637137 SD 637137 SE 637137 SF 637137 SG 637137 SH 637137 SJ 637137 SL 637137 SM 637137

3: 19 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0238  2964  3032  3510  4766  6013  6805  7108  7853  8093

3: 20 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

4427  8928  6073  2639  2680  3446  6035  7562  0573  5721  2289  9404  5058  6808  6459  8698  1292  4618  5368

3: 33 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 6th Prize Winner

0082  0575  0579  0620  1073  1303  1315  1379  1388  1678  1775  2049  2573  3066  3289  3329  3338  3396  3538  3691  4009  4215  4309  4380  4876  5029  5697  5814  5835  5863  6149  6176  6269  6289  6564  6616  6864  7013  7052  7245  7273  7307  7832  7967  8695  8731  8943  8947  8973  9283  9302  9886

3: 38 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 7th Prize Winner

0063  0177  0346  0363  0573  0674  0741  1280  1592  2090  2218  2613  3163  3422  3582  4043  4518  4592  4620  4916  4944  5031  5220  5239  5435  5664  6070  6141  6296  7031  7300  7392  7529  7552  7713  8026  8258  8422  8626  8645  9083  9121  9268  9580  9735  9861

3: 57 IST, January 23rd 2024

SAKTHI SS-399 Lucky 8th Prize Winner

0161  0245  0306  0411  0440  0445  0523  0580  0592  0705  0759  0797  0878  0936  0946  1070  1156  1240  1259  1268  1294  1339  1372  1681  1704  1787  1893  2135  2139  2151  2179  2188  2202  2239  2247  2259  2349  2371  2456  2516  2525  2543  2585  2781  2942  3051  3308  3405  3411  3414  3430  3442  3458  3758  3921  3986  4028  4270  4277  4329  4360  4375  4444  4543  4607  4802  4812  4892  4987  5014  5056  5078  5128  5148  5162  5165  5277  5286  5676  5960  6116  6159  6357  6391  6470  6523  6577  6599  6689  6827  6968  6998  7042  7053  7163  7235  7303  7337  7472  7477  7496  7680  7960  7981  8001  8185  8212  8277  8322  8546  8559  8583  8643  8805  8874  8960  8970  9003  9027  9161  9173  9231  9480  9596  9806  9960

3: 57 IST, January 23rd 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SK637137

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 203459

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 637137 SB 637137 SC 637137 SD 637137 SE 637137 SF 637137 SG 637137 SH 637137 SJ 637137 SL 637137 SM 637137

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 3603  7534  2213  3634  7451  2324  5630  1572  8279  3914  9948  3361  1130  5396  1178  5340  3196  7868

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0238  2964  3032  3510  4766  6013  6805  7108  7853  8093

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 4427  8928  6073  2639  2680  3446  6035  7562  0573  5721  2289  9404  5058  6808  6459  8698  1292  4618  5368

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082  0575  0579  0620  1073  1303  1315  1379  1388  1678  1775  2049  2573  3066  3289  3329  3338  3396  3538  3691  4009  4215  4309  4380  4876  5029  5697  5814  5835  5863  6149  6176  6269  6289  6564  6616  6864  7013  7052  7245  7273  7307  7832  7967  8695  8731  8943  8947  8973  9283  9302  9886

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0063  0177  0346  0363  0573  0674  0741  1280  1592  2090  2218  2613  3163  3422  3582  4043  4518  4592  4620  4916  4944  5031  5220  5239  5435  5664  6070  6141  6296  7031  7300  7392  7529  7552  7713  8026  8258  8422  8626  8645  9083  9121  9268  9580  9735  9861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0161  0245  0306  0411  0440  0445  0523  0580  0592  0705  0759  0797  0878  0936  0946  1070  1156  1240  1259  1268  1294  1339  1372  1681  1704  1787  1893  2135  2139  2151  2179  2188  2202  2239  2247  2259  2349  2371  2456  2516  2525  2543  2585  2781  2942  3051  3308  3405  3411  3414  3430  3442  3458  3758  3921  3986  4028  4270  4277  4329  4360  4375  4444  4543  4607  4802  4812  4892  4987  5014  5056  5078  5128  5148  5162  5165  5277  5286  5676  5960  6116  6159  6357  6391  6470  6523  6577  6599  6689  6827  6968  6998  7042  7053  7163  7235  7303  7337  7472  7477  7496  7680  7960  7981  8001  8185  8212  8277  8322  8546  8559  8583  8643  8805  8874  8960  8970  9003  9027  9161  9173  9231  9480  9596  9806  9960

STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

3: 36 IST, January 23rd 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-400 Draw on 30-01-2024

10: 27 IST, January 23rd 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 27 IST, January 23rd 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 28 IST, January 23rd 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

10: 31 IST, January 23rd 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

