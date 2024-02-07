Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:07 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-638 Saturday Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No KD 208488
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 8 min read
3: 35 IST, January 27th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0057 0100 0127 0159 0286 0289 0384 0432 0497 0681 0819 1223 1294 1449 1612 1668 1678 2028 2169 2182 2238 2252 2304 2345 2415 2459 2474 2666 2698 2704 2727 2763 2880 2918 2958 2965 2987 3029 3082 3187 3282 3300 3497 3558 3648 3823 3865 3891 4151 4385 4404 4494 4636 4748 4808 4879 4907 5072 5153 5356 5655 5689 5762 5795 5947 5969 6039 6042 6097 6103 6113 6136 6145 6261 6273 6385 6508 6519 6588 6652 6714 6739 6776 6860 7039 7200 7260 7417 7423 7442 7446 7594 7719 7744 7779 7884 7890 7910 7920 8005 8063 8127 8236 8387 8417 8436 8509 8595 8608 8727 8800 8866 8869 8928 8943 9039 9149 9185 9306 9430 9448 9664 9756 9813
Advertisement
3: 37 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0001 0006 0179 0316 0504 0623 0786 0949 0975 1083 1339 1362 1415 1640 1728 1801 2053 2112 2134 2209 2220 2224 2273 2413 2494 2712 2739 2829 2905 2955 3145 3252 3315 3327 3652 3711 3910 3980 4120 4145 4426 4475 4663 4895 4989 5236 5294 5691 6022 6030 6391 6453 6464 6844 6927 6974 6992 7161 7206 7231 7528 7532 7549 7584 7626 7750 7895 8006 8182 8478 8487 8768 8773 8883 9114 9204 9339 9422 9513 9626
3: 32 IST, January 27th 2024
KN-638 Lottery Lucky 6th Prize Winners
0157 0545 1783 2329 2769 2870 2944 4611 5221 5567 6446 7129 9088 9145
Advertisement
3: 32 IST, January 27th 2024
KN-638 Lottery Lucky 5th Prize Winners
0576 0661 0844 5263 6824 7914 8033 8312 8338 9152
3: 30 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0190 1005 1641 2006 3494 4904 5070 5830 5851 5917 6248 6251 6330 6638 7284 8671 9176 9209
Advertisement
3: 16 IST, January 27th 2024
Consolation Prize Lucky Winners
KA 208488 KB 208488 KC 208488 KE 208488 KF 208488 KG 208488 KH 208488 KJ 208488 KK 208488 KL 208488 KM 208488
4: 07 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 3rd Prize Lucky Winners
KA 646003
KB 125414
KC 741906
KD 226013
KE 129980
KF 124607
KG 304452
KH 733333
KJ 494108
KK 802045
KL 137538
KM 280040
Advertisement
4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 2nd Prize Lucky Winner
KA 846825 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SAVITHRY A G
Agency No.: R 8927
4: 06 IST, January 27th 2024
KARUNYA KN-638 1st Prize Lucky Winner
KD 208488 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: K R SANTHOSH KUMAR
Agency No.: R 5646
Advertisement
4: 04 IST, January 27th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-638 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KD 208488
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KA 846825
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 646003 KB 125414 KC 741906 KD 226013 KE 129980 KF 124607 KG 304452 KH 733333 KJ 494108 KK 802045 KL 137538 KM 280040
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 208488 KB 208488 KC 208488 KE 208488 KF 208488 KG 208488 KH 208488 KJ 208488 KK 208488 KL 208488 KM 208488
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0190 1005 1641 2006 3494 4904 5070 5830 5851 5917 6248 6251 6330 6638 7284 8671 9176 9209
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0576 0661 0844 5263 6824 7914 8033 8312 8338 9152
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0157 0545 1783 2329 2769 2870 2944 4611 5221 5567 6446 7129 9088 9145
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0006 0179 0316 0504 0623 0786 0949 0975 1083 1339 1362 1415 1640 1728 1801 2053 2112 2134 2209 2220 2224 2273 2413 2494 2712 2739 2829 2905 2955 3145 3252 3315 3327 3652 3711 3910 3980 4120 4145 4426 4475 4663 4895 4989 5236 5294 5691 6022 6030 6391 6453 6464 6844 6927 6974 6992 7161 7206 7231 7528 7532 7549 7584 7626 7750 7895 8006 8182 8478 8487 8768 8773 8883 9114 9204 9339 9422 9513 9626
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0057 0100 0127 0159 0286 0289 0384 0432 0497 0681 0819 1223 1294 1449 1612 1668 1678 2028 2169 2182 2238 2252 2304 2345 2415 2459 2474 2666 2698 2704 2727 2763 2880 2918 2958 2965 2987 3029 3082 3187 3282 3300 3497 3558 3648 3823 3865 3891 4151 4385 4404 4494 4636 4748 4808 4879 4907 5072 5153 5356 5655 5689 5762 5795 5947 5969 6039 6042 6097 6103 6113 6136 6145 6261 6273 6385 6508 6519 6588 6652 6714 6739 6776 6860 7039 7200 7260 7417 7423 7442 7446 7594 7719 7744 7779 7884 7890 7910 7920 8005 8063 8127 8236 8387 8417 8436 8509 8595 8608 8727 8800 8866 8869 8928 8943 9039 9149 9185 9306 9430 9448 9664 9756 9813
KARUNYA KR-638 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
3: 42 IST, January 27th 2024
Akshaya Lottery AK-636 Draw on 28.01.2024 @ 3.00 pm
Advertisement
3: 38 IST, January 27th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
3: 39 IST, January 27th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
Advertisement
3: 21 IST, January 27th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
11: 05 IST, January 27th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-636 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, December 8, will be released soon.
Advertisement
3: 23 IST, January 27th 2024
The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.
11: 04 IST, January 27th 2024
Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala Lotteries result.
Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
Step 4: To view the results, click the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
Advertisement
3: 26 IST, January 27th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
Advertisement
11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024
Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-638 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.
11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-635" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-635" will be drawn today, December 9, 2023. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
Advertisement
11: 05 IST, January 27th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Men Playing Football On Different TerracesInfo5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.