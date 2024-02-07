English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-638 Saturday Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No KD 208488

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 35 IST, January 27th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0057  0100  0127  0159  0286  0289  0384  0432  0497  0681  0819  1223  1294  1449  1612  1668  1678  2028  2169  2182  2238  2252  2304  2345  2415  2459  2474  2666  2698  2704  2727  2763  2880  2918  2958  2965  2987  3029  3082  3187  3282  3300  3497  3558  3648  3823  3865  3891  4151  4385  4404  4494  4636  4748  4808  4879  4907  5072  5153  5356  5655  5689  5762  5795  5947  5969  6039  6042  6097  6103  6113  6136  6145  6261  6273  6385  6508  6519  6588  6652  6714  6739  6776  6860  7039  7200  7260  7417  7423  7442  7446  7594  7719  7744  7779  7884  7890  7910  7920  8005  8063  8127  8236  8387  8417  8436  8509  8595  8608  8727  8800  8866  8869  8928  8943  9039  9149  9185  9306  9430  9448  9664  9756  9813

3: 37 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0001  0006  0179  0316  0504  0623  0786  0949  0975  1083  1339  1362  1415  1640  1728  1801  2053  2112  2134  2209  2220  2224  2273  2413  2494  2712  2739  2829  2905  2955  3145  3252  3315  3327  3652  3711  3910  3980  4120  4145  4426  4475  4663  4895  4989  5236  5294  5691  6022  6030  6391  6453  6464  6844  6927  6974  6992  7161  7206  7231  7528  7532  7549  7584  7626  7750  7895  8006  8182  8478  8487  8768  8773  8883  9114  9204  9339  9422  9513  9626

3: 32 IST, January 27th 2024

KN-638 Lottery Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0157  0545  1783  2329  2769  2870  2944  4611  5221  5567  6446  7129  9088  9145

3: 32 IST, January 27th 2024

KN-638 Lottery Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0576  0661  0844  5263  6824  7914  8033  8312  8338  9152

3: 30 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 Lottery Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0190  1005  1641  2006  3494  4904  5070  5830  5851  5917  6248  6251  6330  6638  7284  8671  9176  9209

3: 16 IST, January 27th 2024

Consolation Prize Lucky Winners

KA 208488 KB 208488 KC 208488 KE 208488 KF 208488 KG 208488 KH 208488 KJ 208488 KK 208488 KL 208488 KM 208488

4: 07 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 3rd Prize Lucky Winners

KA 646003

KB 125414

KC 741906

KD 226013

KE 129980

KF 124607

KG 304452

KH 733333

KJ 494108

KK 802045

KL 137538

KM 280040

4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 2nd Prize Lucky Winner

KA 846825 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SAVITHRY A G

Agency No.: R 8927

4: 06 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KN-638 1st Prize Lucky Winner

KD 208488 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K R SANTHOSH KUMAR

Agency No.: R 5646

4: 04 IST, January 27th 2024

KARUNYA KR-638 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

3: 42 IST, January 27th 2024

Akshaya Lottery AK-636 Draw on 28.01.2024 @ 3.00 pm

3: 38 IST, January 27th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

3: 39 IST, January 27th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

3: 21 IST, January 27th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

11: 05 IST, January 27th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-636 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, December 8, will be released soon.

3: 23 IST, January 27th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

11: 04 IST, January 27th 2024

Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala Lotteries result.

Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.

Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.

Step 4: To view the results, click the name or date of the lottery you want to check.

Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.

Step 6: Now carefully review the results.

3: 26 IST, January 27th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024

Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-638 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.

11: 03 IST, January 27th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-635" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-635" will be drawn today, December 9, 2023. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

11: 05 IST, January 27th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

