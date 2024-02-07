Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No SE 206642

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
3: 58 IST, February 6th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lucky Winner

SE 206642 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: JIJITH M K

Agency No: C 6104

3: 59 IST, February 6th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lucky Winner

SF 250105 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD N

Agency No: P 4176

3: 11 IST, February 6th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lucky Winners

0261  0459  0555  1348  1580  2093  2241  3857  3990  4098  5343  5534  6560  6907  7655  7931  8226  9705

3: 09 IST, February 6th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lucky Winners

SA 206642

SB 206642

SC 206642

SD 206642

SF 206642

SG 206642

SH 206642

SJ 206642

SK 206642

SL 206642

SM 206642

3: 58 IST, February 6th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SE 206642

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SF 250105

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 206642 SB 206642 SC 206642 SD 206642 SF 206642 SG 206642 SH 206642 SJ 206642 SK 206642 SL 206642 SM 206642

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0261  0459  0555  1348  1580  2093  2241  3857  3990  4098  5343  5534  6560  6907  7655  7931  8226  9705

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0118  0739  2295  5489  5558  5585  6271  6687  7643  8195

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1098  1126  2050  3137  3165  3785  5090  5683  6043  6777  7510  7843  8146  8325  8433  8566  9242  9578  9655  9913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0140  0419  0427  0477  0585  0649  0863  0947  1115  1405  1759  2003  2032  2216  2424  2470  2525  2710  2870  3070  3281  3531  3596  3938  4269  4297  4549  4668  5093  5131  5867  5949  6068  6079  6139  6144  6245  7042  7095  7164  7219  7276  7396  7527  7584  7620  8352  8431  8635  8952  9007  9702

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0606  0716  0734  0771  0784  0824  0924  1550  1598  1712  1802  1853  2201  2210  2314  2786  3097  3169  3340  3468  4587  4623  4954  4997  5357  5835  5865  6003  6135  6154  6295  6326  6421  6484  6563  6896  6957  7084  8672  8920  9011  9177  9313  9382  9462

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073  0225  0317  0334  0398  0407  0485  0524  0788  0905  0973  1050  1159  1229  1369  1381  1465  1601  2008  2180  2262  2332  2390  2421  2518  2578  2581  2620  2645  2718  2739  2896  2903  3057  3187  3368  3459  3513  3524  3569  3632  3699  3894  3912  3941  3961  3987  4066  4173  4191  4342  4543  4599  4600  4680  4794  4845  4855  4863  4888  4889  5016  5035  5106  5172  5346  5393  5853  5920  5926  5939  5942  6054  6148  6159  6171  6251  6344  6396  6507  6667  6766  6774  6883  6893  6908  6918  6986  7010  7086  7157  7290  7296  7508  7511  7533  7592  7791  7805  7886  7926  7938  7966  7990  8162  8411  8446  8548  8585  8625  8627  8656  8712  8767  8816  8939  9001  9272  9416  9481  9560  9590  9671  9798  9950  9966

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

11: 07 IST, February 6th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

11: 07 IST, February 6th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

11: 04 IST, February 6th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-401 Draw on 13-02-2024

11: 04 IST, February 6th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

11: 08 IST, February 6th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

11: 03 IST, February 6th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

11: 03 IST, February 6th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

11: 08 IST, February 6th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

