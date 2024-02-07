Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SE 206642

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SF 250105

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 206642 SB 206642 SC 206642 SD 206642 SF 206642 SG 206642 SH 206642 SJ 206642 SK 206642 SL 206642 SM 206642

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0261 0459 0555 1348 1580 2093 2241 3857 3990 4098 5343 5534 6560 6907 7655 7931 8226 9705

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0118 0739 2295 5489 5558 5585 6271 6687 7643 8195

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1098 1126 2050 3137 3165 3785 5090 5683 6043 6777 7510 7843 8146 8325 8433 8566 9242 9578 9655 9913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0140 0419 0427 0477 0585 0649 0863 0947 1115 1405 1759 2003 2032 2216 2424 2470 2525 2710 2870 3070 3281 3531 3596 3938 4269 4297 4549 4668 5093 5131 5867 5949 6068 6079 6139 6144 6245 7042 7095 7164 7219 7276 7396 7527 7584 7620 8352 8431 8635 8952 9007 9702

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0606 0716 0734 0771 0784 0824 0924 1550 1598 1712 1802 1853 2201 2210 2314 2786 3097 3169 3340 3468 4587 4623 4954 4997 5357 5835 5865 6003 6135 6154 6295 6326 6421 6484 6563 6896 6957 7084 8672 8920 9011 9177 9313 9382 9462

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073 0225 0317 0334 0398 0407 0485 0524 0788 0905 0973 1050 1159 1229 1369 1381 1465 1601 2008 2180 2262 2332 2390 2421 2518 2578 2581 2620 2645 2718 2739 2896 2903 3057 3187 3368 3459 3513 3524 3569 3632 3699 3894 3912 3941 3961 3987 4066 4173 4191 4342 4543 4599 4600 4680 4794 4845 4855 4863 4888 4889 5016 5035 5106 5172 5346 5393 5853 5920 5926 5939 5942 6054 6148 6159 6171 6251 6344 6396 6507 6667 6766 6774 6883 6893 6908 6918 6986 7010 7086 7157 7290 7296 7508 7511 7533 7592 7791 7805 7886 7926 7938 7966 7990 8162 8411 8446 8548 8585 8625 8627 8656 8712 8767 8816 8939 9001 9272 9416 9481 9560 9590 9671 9798 9950 9966

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)