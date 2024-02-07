Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No SE 206642
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 58 IST, February 6th 2024
3: 11 IST, February 6th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SE 206642
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SF 250105
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 206642 SB 206642 SC 206642 SD 206642 SF 206642 SG 206642 SH 206642 SJ 206642 SK 206642 SL 206642 SM 206642
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0261 0459 0555 1348 1580 2093 2241 3857 3990 4098 5343 5534 6560 6907 7655 7931 8226 9705
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0118 0739 2295 5489 5558 5585 6271 6687 7643 8195
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1098 1126 2050 3137 3165 3785 5090 5683 6043 6777 7510 7843 8146 8325 8433 8566 9242 9578 9655 9913
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0140 0419 0427 0477 0585 0649 0863 0947 1115 1405 1759 2003 2032 2216 2424 2470 2525 2710 2870 3070 3281 3531 3596 3938 4269 4297 4549 4668 5093 5131 5867 5949 6068 6079 6139 6144 6245 7042 7095 7164 7219 7276 7396 7527 7584 7620 8352 8431 8635 8952 9007 9702
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0606 0716 0734 0771 0784 0824 0924 1550 1598 1712 1802 1853 2201 2210 2314 2786 3097 3169 3340 3468 4587 4623 4954 4997 5357 5835 5865 6003 6135 6154 6295 6326 6421 6484 6563 6896 6957 7084 8672 8920 9011 9177 9313 9382 9462
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073 0225 0317 0334 0398 0407 0485 0524 0788 0905 0973 1050 1159 1229 1369 1381 1465 1601 2008 2180 2262 2332 2390 2421 2518 2578 2581 2620 2645 2718 2739 2896 2903 3057 3187 3368 3459 3513 3524 3569 3632 3699 3894 3912 3941 3961 3987 4066 4173 4191 4342 4543 4599 4600 4680 4794 4845 4855 4863 4888 4889 5016 5035 5106 5172 5346 5393 5853 5920 5926 5939 5942 6054 6148 6159 6171 6251 6344 6396 6507 6667 6766 6774 6883 6893 6908 6918 6986 7010 7086 7157 7290 7296 7508 7511 7533 7592 7791 7805 7886 7926 7938 7966 7990 8162 8411 8446 8548 8585 8625 8627 8656 8712 8767 8816 8939 9001 9272 9416 9481 9560 9590 9671 9798 9950 9966
STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-401 Draw on 13-02-2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
