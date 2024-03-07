×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:08 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Thursday Draw OUT- 1st Prize TO BE ANNOUNCED

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
7: 08 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7: 07 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7: 06 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

7: 06 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

7: 06 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

7: 05 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

7: 05 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

7: 04 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 7th Prize Winner

7: 04 IST, March 7th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

7: 02 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

7: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

7: 00 IST, March 7th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:08 IST

