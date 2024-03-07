LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Thursday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. PJ 649925

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-512 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
4: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: CHECK WINNERS

PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SREEYESH M

Agency No.: A 3686


 


 

4: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: CHECK WINNERS

PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267


 

 


 


 

3: 16 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

PA 804987 PB 970115 PC 509874 PD 506441 PE 214079 PF 852920 PG 544263 PH 882174 PJ 258969 PK 483564 PL 957447 PM 768598
 


 

3: 21 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925 

3: 21 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

8003  2726  2348  2756  9559  5160  3529  8907  2936  2531  7707  0827  2803  1487  0362  2751  8491  4109

3: 28 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0482  0942  0999  1682  1685  1877  1887  2040  2246  2342  2499  2909  3552  4205  4391  4853  4898  5542  5843  5877  6280  6294  7190  7479  7518  7693  7828  8028  8554  8667  9060  9103  9491  9592


 

3: 54 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0025  0034  0055  0094  0232  0258  0336  0371  0439  0896  0983  1034  1099  1124  1364  1397  1521  1566  1953  2027  2054  2103  2239  2241  2292  2429  2469  2476  2490  2579  2773  2779  2858  3012  3046  3110  3732  3781  4028  4161  4314  4315  4587  4965  5079  5301  5382  5476  5615  5651  5854  6025  6079  6253  6382  6836  6941  7067  7140  7467  7472  7519  7587  7684  7722  7949  7958  8265  8696  8793  9044  9071  9203  9379  9548  9558  9612  9732  9740  9878
 


 


 

3: 58 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-512 Lucky 7th Prize Winner

7424  5851  9970  1038  2514  7361  1354  2149  9760  9048  2132  5016  9523  5865  9500  2111  4546  7122  7984  2810  0479  0630  0015  4543  6765  3426  7839  3823  7700  7386  3213  2470  6786  5117  0064  5880  8478  8604  4968  6305  3985  7653  7130  3497  7285  9088  9294  3378  8942  0007  4822  0040  3601  3225  0115  1189  3901  2360  3310  1321  2812  3567  7573  1906  2364  4056  5322  3801  6958  8735  3960  2017  3599  8008  9883  5719  2003  8616  4816  2005  5890  0875  9942  6359  0450  8427  7838  6978  1112  7073  2419  6521  7530  1155  8177  4707  2747  3408  9052  9070  1257  7147  0059  3149  7231  2418  7944  7572  8710  9960  7496  6125  4312  5281  2484  2919  5720  7660  4237  1377  0867  7059  9494  3851  0135  1250
 

3: 59 IST, March 7th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery

KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

7: 02 IST, March 7th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

7: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

7: 00 IST, March 7th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:08 IST