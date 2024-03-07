Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PJ 649925 (KAYAMKULAM)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PH 244235 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 804987 PB 970115 PC 509874 PD 506441 PE 214079 PF 852920 PG 544263 PH 882174 PJ 258969 PK 483564 PL 957447 PM 768598

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 649925 PB 649925 PC 649925 PD 649925 PE 649925 PF 649925 PG 649925 PH 649925 PK 649925 PL 649925 PM 649925

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8003 2726 2348 2756 9559 5160 3529 8907 2936 2531 7707 0827 2803 1487 0362 2751 8491 4109

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0482 0942 0999 1682 1685 1877 1887 2040 2246 2342 2499 2909 3552 4205 4391 4853 4898 5542 5843 5877 6280 6294 7190 7479 7518 7693 7828 8028 8554 8667 9060 9103 9491 9592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0025 0034 0055 0094 0232 0258 0336 0371 0439 0896 0983 1034 1099 1124 1364 1397 1521 1566 1953 2027 2054 2103 2239 2241 2292 2429 2469 2476 2490 2579 2773 2779 2858 3012 3046 3110 3732 3781 4028 4161 4314 4315 4587 4965 5079 5301 5382 5476 5615 5651 5854 6025 6079 6253 6382 6836 6941 7067 7140 7467 7472 7519 7587 7684 7722 7949 7958 8265 8696 8793 9044 9071 9203 9379 9548 9558 9612 9732 9740 9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 7424 5851 9970 1038 2514 7361 1354 2149 9760 9048 2132 5016 9523 5865 9500 2111 4546 7122 7984 2810 0479 0630 0015 4543 6765 3426 7839 3823 7700 7386 3213 2470 6786 5117 0064 5880 8478 8604 4968 6305 3985 7653 7130 3497 7285 9088 9294 3378 8942 0007 4822 0040 3601 3225 0115 1189 3901 2360 3310 1321 2812 3567 7573 1906 2364 4056 5322 3801 6958 8735 3960 2017 3599 8008 9883 5719 2003 8616 4816 2005 5890 0875 9942 6359 0450 8427 7838 6978 1112 7073 2419 6521 7530 1155 8177 4707 2747 3408 9052 9070 1257 7147 0059 3149 7231 2418 7944 7572 8710 9960 7496 6125 4312 5281 2484 2919 5720 7660 4237 1377 0867 7059 9494 3851 0135 1250



KARUNYA PLUS KN-512 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)