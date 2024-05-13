Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-769 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WY 743663

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WO 984235

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 755550 WO 903922 WP 425278 WR 118710 WS 532989 WT 171264 WU 468586 WV 985350 WW 324223 WX 647203 WY 365219 WZ 215249

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2090 2241 2673 3164 3934 4115 4153 5949 6070 6083 6255 6269 6554 7695 8344 8367 8534 8619

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1011 2440 3027 4108 4641 5327 5942 8428 9382 9697

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1010 1130 3237 3767 4920 5437 6319 6403 6479 6527 8097 8529 8696 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0011 0101 0235 0340 0395 0496 0540 0904 0913 1105 1301 1398 1607 1640 1745 1751 1864 1903 1924 2131 2161 2274 2540 2672 3034 3118 3158 3228 3660 3755 3796 3872 3952 4045 4346 4485 4507 4578 4608 4750 4923 5317 5438 5641 5656 5756 5771 5813 5872 5963 5966 6139 6321 6480 6582 6971 7051 7119 7159 7270 7533 7791 7793 8019 8123 8273 8387 8596 8629 8651 8678 8778 8853 8916 8923 8987 9074 9085 9348 9378 9818 9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0089 0200 0286 0315 0589 0623 0757 0761 0837 0865 0917 1020 1047 1075 1094 1101 1143 1492 1512 1559 1580 1725 1758 1792 1796 1834 2286 2424 2504 2628 2681 2694 2836 2995 3049 3050 3150 3153 3160 3165 3199 3269 3431 3451 3457 3578 3614 3677 3692 3704 3747 3882 3951 4055 4103 4156 4274 4442 4562 4629 4913 4938 4961 4975 5058 5069 5103 5135 5387 5448 5717 5794 5969 6038 6107 6121 6123 6159 6240 6292 6341 6808 6819 6864 7099 7213 7374 7492 7658 7714 7738 7788 7807 7888 7946 8111 8191 8302 8309 8322 8356 8578 8703 8739 8858 8908 8926 8962 9007 9070 9293 9319 9370 9471 9527 9529 9552 9581 9712 9737 9816 9856 9912 9957 9963 9986

WIN WIN W-769 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)