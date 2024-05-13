LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 13th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (13.05.2024):WIN WIN W-769 Monday Draw | 1st Ticket Prize Check Winners

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Win Win Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-768 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-769 Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-768 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
3: 30 IST, May 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner: WY 743663

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

3: 31 IST, May 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner: WO 984235

Agent Name: VISHNU C K
Agency No.: M 5349
 

3: 22 IST, May 13th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners: WN 755550

WO 903922

WP 425278

WR 118710

WS 532989

WT 171264

WU 468586

WV 985350

WW 324223

WX 647203

WY 365219

WZ 215249

3: 22 IST, May 13th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 743663

WO 743663

WP 743663

WR 743663

WS 743663

WT 743663

WU 743663

WV 743663

WW 743663

WX 743663

WZ 743663

3: 57 IST, May 13th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-769 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WY 743663

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WO 984235

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 755550 WO 903922 WP 425278 WR 118710 WS 532989 WT 171264 WU 468586 WV 985350 WW 324223 WX 647203 WY 365219 WZ 215249

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 755550 WO 903922 WP 425278 WR 118710 WS 532989 WT 171264 WU 468586 WV 985350 WW 324223 WX 647203 WY 365219 WZ 215249

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2090  2241  2673  3164  3934  4115  4153  5949  6070  6083  6255  6269  6554  7695  8344  8367  8534  8619

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1011  2440  3027  4108  4641  5327  5942  8428  9382  9697

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1010  1130  3237  3767  4920  5437  6319  6403  6479  6527  8097  8529  8696  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0011  0101  0235  0340  0395  0496  0540  0904  0913  1105  1301  1398  1607  1640  1745  1751  1864  1903  1924  2131  2161  2274  2540  2672  3034  3118  3158  3228  3660  3755  3796  3872  3952  4045  4346  4485  4507  4578  4608  4750  4923  5317  5438  5641  5656  5756  5771  5813  5872  5963  5966  6139  6321  6480  6582  6971  7051  7119  7159  7270  7533  7791  7793  8019  8123  8273  8387  8596  8629  8651  8678  8778  8853  8916  8923  8987  9074  9085  9348  9378  9818  9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0089  0200  0286  0315  0589  0623  0757  0761  0837  0865  0917  1020  1047  1075  1094  1101  1143  1492  1512  1559  1580  1725  1758  1792  1796  1834  2286  2424  2504  2628  2681  2694  2836  2995  3049  3050  3150  3153  3160  3165  3199  3269  3431  3451  3457  3578  3614  3677  3692  3704  3747  3882  3951  4055  4103  4156  4274  4442  4562  4629  4913  4938  4961  4975  5058  5069  5103  5135  5387  5448  5717  5794  5969  6038  6107  6121  6123  6159  6240  6292  6341  6808  6819  6864  7099  7213  7374  7492  7658  7714  7738  7788  7807  7888  7946  8111  8191  8302  8309  8322  8356  8578  8703  8739  8858  8908  8926  8962  9007  9070  9293  9319  9370  9471  9527  9529  9552  9581  9712  9737  9816  9856  9912  9957  9963  9986

WIN WIN W-769 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

8: 09 IST, May 13th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

8: 09 IST, May 13th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

8: 09 IST, May 13th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40. Kerala WIN WIN W-769 Lottery PRICE Today

8: 08 IST, May 13th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published May 13th, 2024 at 08:14 IST