LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Tuesday Draw OUT- To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Today
Kerala Lottery Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
10: 03 IST, February 20th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Lucky Winner

10: 03 IST, February 20th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Lucky Winner

10: 02 IST, February 20th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Lucky Winners

10: 02 IST, February 20th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Lucky Winners

10: 01 IST, February 20th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-403 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:  

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 00 IST, February 20th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 00 IST, February 20th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 00 IST, February 20th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-404 Draw on 27-02-2024

9: 59 IST, February 20th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 59 IST, February 20th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 59 IST, February 20th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

9: 59 IST, February 20th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

9: 58 IST, February 20th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

