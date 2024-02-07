Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-506 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 633955

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PK 655552

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 503048 PB 712555 PC 578340 PD 848812 PE 610295 PF 684055 PG 108640 PH 368143 PJ 918326 PK 840778 PL 349147 PM 798940

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 633955 PB 633955 PC 633955 PD 633955 PE 633955 PF 633955 PG 633955 PH 633955 PJ 633955 PK 633955 PM 633955

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0356 1600 3023 3503 3566 4584 4831 5634 5942 6303 6534 7196 7543 8397 8851 8902 9629 9833

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0348 0972 1104 1122 1706 2428 2823 3151 3467 4158 4466 4900 4960 5125 5524 5567 5638 5945 6208 6378 6435 6835 6855 7023 7286 7447 7875 8243 8329 8696 8989 9065 9341 9773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0095 0119 0131 0141 0174 0251 0252 0266 0417 0462 0478 0527 0696 0737 0754 0969 1081 1203 1401 1555 1808 1974 2001 2478 2708 3064 3225 3238 3266 3270 3300 3375 3499 3557 3666 3809 3876 4035 4102 4338 4431 4508 4654 4671 4676 4693 4826 5545 5568 5703 5903 5941 6284 6301 6324 6934 6975 7034 7435 7608 7637 7662 7677 7737 7813 7893 8047 8119 8233 8273 8326 8392 8542 8627 8906 9034 9321 9439 9834 9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009 0032 0099 0183 0226 0290 0312 0358 0365 0399 0575 0587 0655 0670 0882 0886 0928 0985 1016 1040 1112 1128 1157 1179 1253 1296 1433 1489 1531 1626 1675 1700 2050 2054 2078 2079 2121 2229 2315 2322 2340 2473 2490 2499 2520 2595 2601 2716 2757 2808 2829 2922 2997 3031 3281 3343 3420 3440 3474 3619 3731 3912 3979 4075 4337 4389 4818 4851 4856 4954 5206 5270 5438 5518 5548 5615 5675 5720 5972 6074 6182 6240 6403 6424 6490 6502 6531 6536 6543 6604 6685 6793 6880 7121 7127 7128 7540 7569 7585 7586 7628 7733 7762 7794 7829 7900 8022 8040 8239 8269 8383 8406 8526 8712 8834 9158 9327 9422 9423 9536 9562 9632 9647 9755 9763 9793

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)