English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-506 Thursday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No PL 633955

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 10 IST, January 25th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-506 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: PL 633955

3: 11 IST, January 25th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-506 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: PK 655552

Advertisement
3: 17 IST, January 25th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-506 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

PA 503048

PB 712555

PC 578340

PD 848812

PE 610295

PF 684055

PG 108640

PH 368143

PJ 918326

PK 840778

PL 349147

PM 798940

3: 17 IST, January 25th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-506 Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

PA 633955

PB 633955

PC 633955

PD 633955

PE 633955

PF 633955

PG 633955

PH 633955

PJ 633955

PK 633955

PM 633955

Advertisement
4: 08 IST, January 25th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-506 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 633955

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PK 655552

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 503048 PB 712555 PC 578340 PD 848812 PE 610295 PF 684055 PG 108640 PH 368143 PJ 918326 PK 840778 PL 349147 PM 798940

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 633955 PB 633955 PC 633955 PD 633955 PE 633955 PF 633955 PG 633955 PH 633955 PJ 633955 PK 633955 PM 633955

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0356  1600  3023  3503  3566  4584  4831  5634  5942  6303  6534  7196  7543  8397  8851  8902  9629  9833

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0348  0972  1104  1122  1706  2428  2823  3151  3467  4158  4466  4900  4960  5125  5524  5567  5638  5945  6208  6378  6435  6835  6855  7023  7286  7447  7875  8243  8329  8696  8989  9065  9341  9773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0095  0119  0131  0141  0174  0251  0252  0266  0417  0462  0478  0527  0696  0737  0754  0969  1081  1203  1401  1555  1808  1974  2001  2478  2708  3064  3225  3238  3266  3270  3300  3375  3499  3557  3666  3809  3876  4035  4102  4338  4431  4508  4654  4671  4676  4693  4826  5545  5568  5703  5903  5941  6284  6301  6324  6934  6975  7034  7435  7608  7637  7662  7677  7737  7813  7893  8047  8119  8233  8273  8326  8392  8542  8627  8906  9034  9321  9439  9834  9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009  0032  0099  0183  0226  0290  0312  0358  0365  0399  0575  0587  0655  0670  0882  0886  0928  0985  1016  1040  1112  1128  1157  1179  1253  1296  1433  1489  1531  1626  1675  1700  2050  2054  2078  2079  2121  2229  2315  2322  2340  2473  2490  2499  2520  2595  2601  2716  2757  2808  2829  2922  2997  3031  3281  3343  3420  3440  3474  3619  3731  3912  3979  4075  4337  4389  4818  4851  4856  4954  5206  5270  5438  5518  5548  5615  5675  5720  5972  6074  6182  6240  6403  6424  6490  6502  6531  6536  6543  6604  6685  6793  6880  7121  7127  7128  7540  7569  7585  7586  7628  7733  7762  7794  7829  7900  8022  8040  8239  8269  8383  8406  8526  8712  8834  9158  9327  9422  9423  9536  9562  9632  9647  9755  9763  9793

KARUNYA PLUS KN-506 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

12: 31 IST, January 25th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

Advertisement
12: 31 IST, January 25th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12: 31 IST, January 25th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
12: 32 IST, January 25th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement