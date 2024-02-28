Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. SX 640265
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 5 min read
3: 12 IST, February 27th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lucky Winner
SX 640265
Agent Name:
Agency No:
3: 14 IST, February 27th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lucky Winner
SZ 815275
Agent Name:
Agency No:
Advertisement
3: 13 IST, February 27th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lucky Winners
0022 1186 1257 2044 2192 2829 4907 5157 6242 6437 7078 7081 7670 8890 8921 9073 9506 9950
3: 13 IST, February 27th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lucky Winners
SN 640265
SO 640265
SP 640265
SR 640265
SS 640265
ST 640265
SU 640265
SV 640265
SW 640265
SY 640265
SZ 640265
Advertisement
3: 57 IST, February 27th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SX 640265
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SZ 815275
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 640265 SO 640265 SP 640265 SR 640265 SS 640265 ST 640265 SU 640265 SV 640265 SW 640265 SY 640265 SZ 640265
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0022 1186 1257 2044 2192 2829 4907 5157 6242 6437 7078 7081 7670 8890 8921 9073 9506 9950
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0855 1427 3483 4297 4862 6051 6870 7972 9435 9483
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0159 0897 1224 1251 1264 2320 2413 2496 2569 5308 5446 5521 5798 6196 6402 6461 7484 7647 7958 8623
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0017 0422 0594 0718 0972 1022 1178 1445 1460 2160 2183 2260 2422 2425 2824 2835 3141 3167 3362 3474 3598 3703 3924 3940 4597 4995 5172 5506 5543 5681 5837 5954 6387 6436 6792 7280 7388 7590 7596 7788 7902 8006 8735 8798 9397 9419 9443 9466 9535 9564 9664 9781
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0259 0273 0317 0322 0407 0554 0701 1796 1999 2000 2038 2108 2314 2598 2937 3167 3287 3382 3904 3914 4142 4657 4777 4819 5126 5191 5498 5501 5619 5721 5803 6089 7227 7265 7318 7320 7845 8320 8451 9008 9352 9362 9809 9812 9883 9953
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 3133 6875 2848 3306 8942 8432 8965 4626 2282 4533 9385 1295 8163 7071 8235 8452 7064 2989 8633 5716 6774 8174 3583 9261 6940 2566 3119 7042 3409 5077 8179 3183 9378 4726 2267 4422 2536 3805 8510 2240 7168 0034 9921 7283 6493 4013 8650 1214 7620 8188 6376 6327 3584 6295 9801 6973 9869 6127 5445 9407 9820 7073 4319 4881 4399 5984 5643 9040 2607 6726 8659 9276 5313 1998 6375 3667 4820 6403 8388 4241 3013 1077 9107 8522 7739 2499 1630 6766 6276 7116 4468 6239 3447 7273 2476 0887 5292 8866 5687 8967 4445 7947 0382 8628 3132 0316 7509 3130 6660 5189 6172 8232 3675 3620 8868 6409 2819 8492 2818 6887 5333 7476 8902 5413 5995 0314
STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 56 IST, February 27th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Advertisement
9: 56 IST, February 27th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024
Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-405 Draw on 05-03-2024
Advertisement
9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
Advertisement
9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
Advertisement
9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.