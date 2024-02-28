LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. SX 640265

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
3: 57 IST, February 27th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:   SX 640265

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SZ 815275

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  SN 640265 SO 640265 SP 640265 SR 640265 SS 640265 ST 640265 SU 640265 SV 640265 SW 640265 SY 640265 SZ 640265
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  0022  1186  1257  2044  2192  2829  4907  5157  6242  6437  7078  7081  7670  8890  8921  9073  9506  9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  0855  1427  3483  4297  4862  6051  6870  7972  9435  9483

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0159  0897  1224  1251  1264  2320  2413  2496  2569  5308  5446  5521  5798  6196  6402  6461  7484  7647  7958  8623

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  0017  0422  0594  0718  0972  1022  1178  1445  1460  2160  2183  2260  2422  2425  2824  2835  3141  3167  3362  3474  3598  3703  3924  3940  4597  4995  5172  5506  5543  5681  5837  5954  6387  6436  6792  7280  7388  7590  7596  7788  7902  8006  8735  8798  9397  9419  9443  9466  9535  9564  9664  9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:   0259  0273  0317  0322  0407  0554  0701  1796  1999  2000  2038  2108  2314  2598  2937  3167  3287  3382  3904  3914  4142  4657  4777  4819  5126  5191  5498  5501  5619  5721  5803  6089  7227  7265  7318  7320  7845  8320  8451  9008  9352  9362  9809  9812  9883  9953
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:   3133  6875  2848  3306  8942  8432  8965  4626  2282  4533  9385  1295  8163  7071  8235  8452  7064  2989  8633  5716  6774  8174  3583  9261  6940  2566  3119  7042  3409  5077  8179  3183  9378  4726  2267  4422  2536  3805  8510  2240  7168  0034  9921  7283  6493  4013  8650  1214  7620  8188  6376  6327  3584  6295  9801  6973  9869  6127  5445  9407  9820  7073  4319  4881  4399  5984  5643  9040  2607  6726  8659  9276  5313  1998  6375  3667  4820  6403  8388  4241  3013  1077  9107  8522  7739  2499  1630  6766  6276  7116  4468  6239  3447  7273  2476  0887  5292  8866  5687  8967  4445  7947  0382  8628  3132  0316  7509  3130  6660  5189  6172  8232  3675  3620  8868  6409  2819  8492  2818  6887  5333  7476  8902  5413  5995  0314
 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 56 IST, February 27th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 56 IST, February 27th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-405 Draw on 05-03-2024

9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 55 IST, February 27th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

9: 54 IST, February 27th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.