Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SX 640265

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SZ 815275

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 640265 SO 640265 SP 640265 SR 640265 SS 640265 ST 640265 SU 640265 SV 640265 SW 640265 SY 640265 SZ 640265



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0022 1186 1257 2044 2192 2829 4907 5157 6242 6437 7078 7081 7670 8890 8921 9073 9506 9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0855 1427 3483 4297 4862 6051 6870 7972 9435 9483

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0159 0897 1224 1251 1264 2320 2413 2496 2569 5308 5446 5521 5798 6196 6402 6461 7484 7647 7958 8623

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0017 0422 0594 0718 0972 1022 1178 1445 1460 2160 2183 2260 2422 2425 2824 2835 3141 3167 3362 3474 3598 3703 3924 3940 4597 4995 5172 5506 5543 5681 5837 5954 6387 6436 6792 7280 7388 7590 7596 7788 7902 8006 8735 8798 9397 9419 9443 9466 9535 9564 9664 9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0259 0273 0317 0322 0407 0554 0701 1796 1999 2000 2038 2108 2314 2598 2937 3167 3287 3382 3904 3914 4142 4657 4777 4819 5126 5191 5498 5501 5619 5721 5803 6089 7227 7265 7318 7320 7845 8320 8451 9008 9352 9362 9809 9812 9883 9953



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 3133 6875 2848 3306 8942 8432 8965 4626 2282 4533 9385 1295 8163 7071 8235 8452 7064 2989 8633 5716 6774 8174 3583 9261 6940 2566 3119 7042 3409 5077 8179 3183 9378 4726 2267 4422 2536 3805 8510 2240 7168 0034 9921 7283 6493 4013 8650 1214 7620 8188 6376 6327 3584 6295 9801 6973 9869 6127 5445 9407 9820 7073 4319 4881 4399 5984 5643 9040 2607 6726 8659 9276 5313 1998 6375 3667 4820 6403 8388 4241 3013 1077 9107 8522 7739 2499 1630 6766 6276 7116 4468 6239 3447 7273 2476 0887 5292 8866 5687 8967 4445 7947 0382 8628 3132 0316 7509 3130 6660 5189 6172 8232 3675 3620 8868 6409 2819 8492 2818 6887 5333 7476 8902 5413 5995 0314



STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

