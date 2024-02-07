English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Thursday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No PY 177570

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 50 IST, February 1st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-507 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

PY 177570 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SHYJU N T

Agency No.: Q 3631

3: 51 IST, February 1st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-507 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

PT 119900 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: V C BABY

Agency No.: R 4092

Advertisement
3: 15 IST, February 1st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-507 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

PN 155700

PO 745858

PP 273251

PR 883442

PS 669085

PT 222360

PU 390518

PV 395970

PW 987953

PX 119733

PY 468861

PZ 431813

3: 12 IST, February 1st 2024

Karunya Plus KN-507 Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

PN 177570

PO 177570

PP  177570

PR 177570

PS 177570

PT 177570

PU 177570

PV 177570

PW 177570

PX 177570

PZ 177570

Advertisement
4: 01 IST, February 1st 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PY 177570

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PT 119900

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PN 155700 PO 745858 PP 273251PR 883442 PS 669085 PT 222360 PU 390518 PV 395970 PW 987953PX 119733 PY 468861 PZ 431813

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PN 177570 PO 177570 PP 177570 PR 177570 PS 177570 PT 177570 PU 177570 PV 177570 PW 177570 PX 177570 PZ 177570

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0697  1201  2571  3224  3227  3694  3952  4391  4402  4577  5070  5630  6499  6584  6633  7310  7484  7565

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0162  0270  0407  0542  0588  0597  0897  1286  1515  1817  1852  2129  2426  2456  3334  3620  4045  4491  4514  4975  5015  5168  5811  5968  6204  6443  6838  7354  7423  7509  8041  8552  9360  9570

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0262  0492  0499  0638  0650  0741  0765  1255  1275  1335  1340  1660  1720  1789  1798  1956  2003  2050  2063  2216  2520  2689  2840  2944  2990  3056  3071  3139  3219  3268  3290  3297  3459  3497  3543  3742  4006  4047  4096  4286  4291  4470  5377  5420  5463  5517  5544  5600  5612  5644  5761  6150  6265  6295  6328  6419  6697  6719  6882  6895  7020  7064  7150  7220  7549  7560  7813  7893  7936  8265  8276  8456  8671  8797  8903  9094  9415  9486  9804  9810

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0073  0318  0388  0618  0629  1069  1105  1430  1750  1805  1878  2036  2059  2094  2245  2290  2332  2813  2870  2923  2924  3014  3084  3089  3181  3310  3435  3464  3491  3569  3575  3639  3700  3716  3763  3789  4332  4495  4530  4542  4638  4715  4802  4819  4855  5017  5043  5045  5064  5130  5156  5169  5223  5250  5358  5366  5380  5402  5625  5707  5735  5979  5996  6023  6113  6159  6201  6321  6398  6464  6537  6553  6628  6796  7010  7046  7160  7215  7250  7272  7279  7286  7315  7418  7510  7592  7613  7666  7673  7727  7785  7858  7882  7889  7908  7980  7993  8000  8059  8314  8406  8467  8539  8568  8640  8744  8754  8804  8930  8934  9054  9080  9161  9193  9222  9337  9348  9513  9603  9769  9802  9830  9839  9878  9923  9969

KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 50 IST, February 1st 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

Advertisement
10: 51 IST, February 1st 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

10: 51 IST, February 1st 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
10: 51 IST, February 1st 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel33 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education37 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement