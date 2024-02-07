Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:09 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-755 Monday Draw Out - 1st Prize Ticket No WY 586971
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 6 min read
4: 33 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner
WY 586971 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ALIYAR KUNJU
Agency No.: Q 6298
4: 32 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner
WR 851291 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: K SANTHUSH KUMAR
Agency No.: A 2936
3: 15 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners
WN 899574
WO 347925
WP 170085
WR 203929
WS 985587
WT 569202
WU 727544
WV 818840
WW 531629
WX 238416
WY 844887
WZ 789179
3: 16 IST, February 5th 2024
CONSOLATION PRIZE Lucky Winners
WN 586971
WO 586971
WP 586971
WR 586971
WS 586971
WT 586971
WU 586971
WV 586971
WW 586971
WX 586971
WZ 586971
3: 37 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 4th Prize Winners
0310 0371 1415 1886 3923 4487 4681 5505 5597 6244 6303 6365 6520 7080 8501 8516 8598 8950
3: 37 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 5th Prize Winner
0789 4744 4802 5551 6465 7106 7157 8118 9002 9005
3: 39 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 6th Prize Winner
0123 0126 2166 2690 3208 4045 4846 6422 7624 7890 8020 8358 8541 8781
4: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery 7th Prize Winner
0088 0134 0302 0307 0378 0626 0730 0964 1109 1215 1381 1499 1591 1664 2002 2016 2119 2369 2393 2552 2575 2687 2741 2817 2884 3009 3057 3088 3142 3392 3523 4017 4041 4231 4286 4537 4684 4824 5115 5456 5567 5614 5669 5686 5781 5816 6100 6104 6182 6190 6237 6355 6762 6860 6998 7018 7230 7378 7497 7527 7581 7593 7666 7821 7943 7947 8166 8181 8311 8498 8646 8706 8857 8894 8987 9188 9190 9320 9383 9694 9785 9852
4: 31 IST, February 5th 2024
WIN WIN W-755 Lucky 8th Prize Winner
0063 0133 0202 0265 0269 0340 0343 0386 0414 0421 0440 0508 0604 0668 0720 0946 0982 1066 1072 1410 1583 1590 1804 1859 1920 1938 2009 2063 2180 2379 2455 2475 2529 2578 2599 2612 2639 2834 2934 3015 3045 3058 3074 3304 3337 3350 3720 3814 3827 3832 3878 3929 4108 4128 4207 4287 4328 4414 4544 4567 4582 4961 4982 5067 5126 5129 5136 5188 5347 5573 5574 5627 5680 5793 5822 5854 5909 6333 6409 6438 6474 6523 6544 6651 6862 6874 6896 6913 7024 7076 7360 7419 7421 7443 7521 7541 7550 7655 7684 7745 7790 7862 7976 8031 8124 8198 8232 8465 8480 8604 8665 8881 8993 9072 9151 9246 9311 9339 9426 9620 9690 9709 9917 9977 9990 9996
4: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-755 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WY 586971
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WR 851291
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 899574 WO 347925 WP 170085 WR 203929 WS 985587 WT 569202 WU 727544 WV 818840 WW 531629 WX 238416 WY 844887 WZ 789179
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 586971 WO 586971 WP 586971 WR 586971 WS 586971 WT 586971 WU 586971 WV 586971 WW 586971 WX 586971 WZ 586971
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0310 0371 1415 1886 3923 4487 4681 5505 5597 6244 6303 6365 6520 7080 8501 8516 8598 8950
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0789 4744 4802 5551 6465 7106 7157 8118 9002 9005
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0123 0126 2166 2690 3208 4045 4846 6422 7624 7890 8020 8358 8541 8781
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0088 0134 0302 0307 0378 0626 0730 0964 1109 1215 1381 1499 1591 1664 2002 2016 2119 2369 2393 2552 2575 2687 2741 2817 2884 3009 3057 3088 3142 3392 3523 4017 4041 4231 4286 4537 4684 4824 5115 5456 5567 5614 5669 5686 5781 5816 6100 6104 6182 6190 6237 6355 6762 6860 6998 7018 7230 7378 7497 7527 7581 7593 7666 7821 7943 7947 8166 8181 8311 8498 8646 8706 8857 8894 8987 9188 9190 9320 9383 9694 9785 9852
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0063 0133 0202 0265 0269 0340 0343 0386 0414 0421 0440 0508 0604 0668 0720 0946 0982 1066 1072 1410 1583 1590 1804 1859 1920 1938 2009 2063 2180 2379 2455 2475 2529 2578 2599 2612 2639 2834 2934 3015 3045 3058 3074 3304 3337 3350 3720 3814 3827 3832 3878 3929 4108 4128 4207 4287 4328 4414 4544 4567 4582 4961 4982 5067 5126 5129 5136 5188 5347 5573 5574 5627 5680 5793 5822 5854 5909 6333 6409 6438 6474 6523 6544 6651 6862 6874 6896 6913 7024 7076 7360 7419 7421 7443 7521 7541 7550 7655 7684 7745 7790 7862 7976 8031 8124 8198 8232 8465 8480 8604 8665 8881 8993 9072 9151 9246 9311 9339 9426 9620 9690 9709 9917 9977 9990 9996
WIN WIN W-755 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
12: 12 IST, February 5th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
12: 12 IST, February 5th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an WIN WIN lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 5 lakhs and 1 lakh, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
12: 11 IST, February 5th 2024
WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
12: 11 IST, February 5th 2024
Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-401
12: 10 IST, February 5th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
