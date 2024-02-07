Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-755 Monday Draw Out - 1st Prize Ticket No WY 586971

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-755 Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-755 Monday Lucky Draw OUT | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
4: 33 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner

WY 586971 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ALIYAR KUNJU

Agency No.: Q 6298

4: 32 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner

WR 851291 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K SANTHUSH KUMAR

Agency No.: A 2936

3: 15 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners

WN 899574

WO 347925

WP 170085

WR 203929

WS 985587

WT 569202

WU 727544

WV 818840

WW 531629

WX 238416

WY 844887

WZ 789179

3: 16 IST, February 5th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE Lucky Winners

WN 586971

WO 586971

WP 586971

WR 586971

WS 586971

WT 586971

WU 586971

WV 586971

WW 586971

WX 586971

WZ 586971 

3: 37 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 4th Prize Winners

0310  0371  1415  1886  3923  4487  4681  5505  5597  6244  6303  6365  6520  7080  8501  8516  8598  8950

 

 

3: 37 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 5th Prize Winner

0789  4744  4802  5551  6465  7106  7157  8118  9002  9005

3: 39 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 6th Prize Winner

0123  0126  2166  2690  3208  4045  4846  6422  7624  7890  8020  8358  8541  8781
 

4: 30 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery 7th Prize Winner

0088  0134  0302  0307  0378  0626  0730  0964  1109  1215  1381  1499  1591  1664  2002  2016  2119  2369  2393  2552  2575  2687  2741  2817  2884  3009  3057  3088  3142  3392  3523  4017  4041  4231  4286  4537  4684  4824  5115  5456  5567  5614  5669  5686  5781  5816  6100  6104  6182  6190  6237  6355  6762  6860  6998  7018  7230  7378  7497  7527  7581  7593  7666  7821  7943  7947  8166  8181  8311  8498  8646  8706  8857  8894  8987  9188  9190  9320  9383  9694  9785  9852

4: 31 IST, February 5th 2024

WIN WIN W-755 Lucky 8th Prize Winner

0063  0133  0202  0265  0269  0340  0343  0386  0414  0421  0440  0508  0604  0668  0720  0946  0982  1066  1072  1410  1583  1590  1804  1859  1920  1938  2009  2063  2180  2379  2455  2475  2529  2578  2599  2612  2639  2834  2934  3015  3045  3058  3074  3304  3337  3350  3720  3814  3827  3832  3878  3929  4108  4128  4207  4287  4328  4414  4544  4567  4582  4961  4982  5067  5126  5129  5136  5188  5347  5573  5574  5627  5680  5793  5822  5854  5909  6333  6409  6438  6474  6523  6544  6651  6862  6874  6896  6913  7024  7076  7360  7419  7421  7443  7521  7541  7550  7655  7684  7745  7790  7862  7976  8031  8124  8198  8232  8465  8480  8604  8665  8881  8993  9072  9151  9246  9311  9339  9426  9620  9690  9709  9917  9977  9990  9996

4: 30 IST, February 5th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-755 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WY 586971

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WR 851291

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 899574 WO 347925 WP 170085 WR 203929 WS 985587 WT 569202 WU 727544 WV 818840 WW 531629 WX 238416 WY 844887 WZ 789179

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 586971 WO 586971 WP 586971 WR 586971 WS 586971 WT 586971 WU 586971 WV 586971 WW 586971 WX 586971 WZ 586971

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0310  0371  1415  1886  3923  4487  4681  5505  5597  6244  6303  6365  6520  7080  8501  8516  8598  8950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0789  4744  4802  5551  6465  7106  7157  8118  9002  9005

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0123  0126  2166  2690  3208  4045  4846  6422  7624  7890  8020  8358  8541  8781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0088  0134  0302  0307  0378  0626  0730  0964  1109  1215  1381  1499  1591  1664  2002  2016  2119  2369  2393  2552  2575  2687  2741  2817  2884  3009  3057  3088  3142  3392  3523  4017  4041  4231  4286  4537  4684  4824  5115  5456  5567  5614  5669  5686  5781  5816  6100  6104  6182  6190  6237  6355  6762  6860  6998  7018  7230  7378  7497  7527  7581  7593  7666  7821  7943  7947  8166  8181  8311  8498  8646  8706  8857  8894  8987  9188  9190  9320  9383  9694  9785  9852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0063  0133  0202  0265  0269  0340  0343  0386  0414  0421  0440  0508  0604  0668  0720  0946  0982  1066  1072  1410  1583  1590  1804  1859  1920  1938  2009  2063  2180  2379  2455  2475  2529  2578  2599  2612  2639  2834  2934  3015  3045  3058  3074  3304  3337  3350  3720  3814  3827  3832  3878  3929  4108  4128  4207  4287  4328  4414  4544  4567  4582  4961  4982  5067  5126  5129  5136  5188  5347  5573  5574  5627  5680  5793  5822  5854  5909  6333  6409  6438  6474  6523  6544  6651  6862  6874  6896  6913  7024  7076  7360  7419  7421  7443  7521  7541  7550  7655  7684  7745  7790  7862  7976  8031  8124  8198  8232  8465  8480  8604  8665  8881  8993  9072  9151  9246  9311  9339  9426  9620  9690  9709  9917  9977  9990  9996

WIN WIN W-755 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

12: 12 IST, February 5th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

12: 12 IST, February 5th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an WIN WIN lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 5 lakhs and 1 lakh, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

12: 11 IST, February 5th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

12: 11 IST, February 5th 2024

Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-401

12: 10 IST, February 5th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

