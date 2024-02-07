Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-755 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WY 586971

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WR 851291

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 899574 WO 347925 WP 170085 WR 203929 WS 985587 WT 569202 WU 727544 WV 818840 WW 531629 WX 238416 WY 844887 WZ 789179

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 586971 WO 586971 WP 586971 WR 586971 WS 586971 WT 586971 WU 586971 WV 586971 WW 586971 WX 586971 WZ 586971

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0310 0371 1415 1886 3923 4487 4681 5505 5597 6244 6303 6365 6520 7080 8501 8516 8598 8950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0789 4744 4802 5551 6465 7106 7157 8118 9002 9005

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0123 0126 2166 2690 3208 4045 4846 6422 7624 7890 8020 8358 8541 8781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0088 0134 0302 0307 0378 0626 0730 0964 1109 1215 1381 1499 1591 1664 2002 2016 2119 2369 2393 2552 2575 2687 2741 2817 2884 3009 3057 3088 3142 3392 3523 4017 4041 4231 4286 4537 4684 4824 5115 5456 5567 5614 5669 5686 5781 5816 6100 6104 6182 6190 6237 6355 6762 6860 6998 7018 7230 7378 7497 7527 7581 7593 7666 7821 7943 7947 8166 8181 8311 8498 8646 8706 8857 8894 8987 9188 9190 9320 9383 9694 9785 9852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0063 0133 0202 0265 0269 0340 0343 0386 0414 0421 0440 0508 0604 0668 0720 0946 0982 1066 1072 1410 1583 1590 1804 1859 1920 1938 2009 2063 2180 2379 2455 2475 2529 2578 2599 2612 2639 2834 2934 3015 3045 3058 3074 3304 3337 3350 3720 3814 3827 3832 3878 3929 4108 4128 4207 4287 4328 4414 4544 4567 4582 4961 4982 5067 5126 5129 5136 5188 5347 5573 5574 5627 5680 5793 5822 5854 5909 6333 6409 6438 6474 6523 6544 6651 6862 6874 6896 6913 7024 7076 7360 7419 7421 7443 7521 7541 7550 7655 7684 7745 7790 7862 7976 8031 8124 8198 8232 8465 8480 8604 8665 8881 8993 9072 9151 9246 9311 9339 9426 9620 9690 9709 9917 9977 9990 9996

WIN WIN W-755 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)