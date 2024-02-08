English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-504 Thursday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. PB 174603

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-504 Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-504 Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
3: 31 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

PB 174603 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR

Agency No.: Q 4314

3: 32 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

PF 780921 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K V RATHEESH

Agency No.: D 4565

3: 15 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

PA 357074 PB 968402 PC 641776 PD 412768 PE 105920 PF 939928 PG 690188 PH 336491 PJ 734144 PK 131482 PL 355491 PM 225172

3: 10 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

 PA 174603 PC 174603 PD 174603 PE 174603 PF 174603 PG 174603 PH 174603 PJ 174603 PK 174603 PL 174603 PM 174603

3: 24 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 4th Prize Lucky Winners

1319  2140  2390  2629  3847  3941  3994  4072  4698  4813  5555  6847  7328  8644  8711  9207  9681  9868

3: 26 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 5th Prize Lucky Winners

0272  0315  0790  0867  1006  1071  1219  1541  1675  2156  2720  4746  5013  5306  5410  5473  5500  5556  5651  5969  6292  6425  6866  6951  7008  7719  7749  7966  8555  8601  8637  9260  9685  9908

3: 41 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 6th Prize Lucky Winners

0046  0049  0292  0707  0826  0845  0888  1045  1046  1086  1121  1124  1133  1193  1238  1249  1332  1373  1444  1609  1763  2292  2337  2601  2656  2766  2775  2942  3049  3129  3280  3402  3433  3475  3592  3671  3700  3852  4275  4394  5152  5583  5592  5703  5748  5930  6117  6161  6181  6243  6304  6689  6738  7080  7533  7539  7552  7643  7715  7848  7905  7920  7928  7952  7986  8114  8244  8261  8274  8277  8467  8684  8716  8778  8862  8910  8978  9429  9451  9680

4: 01 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-504 7th Prize Lucky Winners

0009  0099  0211  0227  0300  0301  0337  0359  0377  0380  0414  0529  0597  0665  0681  0724  0734  0811  0817  0997  1025  1153  1158  1264  1280  1287  1342  1442  1510  1731  1733  1794  1964  2059  2123  2125  2228  2484  2556  2669  2852  2927  3076  3169  3181  3296  3352  3364  3464  3487  3490  3562  3777  3958  4024  4140  4163  4345  4592  4624  4649  4927  5038  5040  5177  5282  5287  5359  5396  5421  5481  5507  5511  5626  5631  5800  5808  5828  5831  5944  6035  6254  6285  6417  6700  6896  6916  6980  7058  7201  7209  7333  7366  7390  7590  7799  7827  7838  7892  7934  7964  7977  8010  8048  8142  8163  8211  8400  8416  8435  8459  8482  8563  8614  8812  9069  9202  9332  9355  9387  9513  9534  9816  9901  9937  9956

4: 01 IST, January 11th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-504 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PB 174603

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 780921

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 357074 PB 968402 PC 641776 PD 412768 PE 105920 PF 939928 PG 690188 PH 336491 PJ 734144 PK 131482 PL 355491 PM 225172

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 174603 PC 174603 PD 174603 PE 174603 PF 174603 PG 174603 PH 174603 PJ 174603 PK 174603 PL 174603 PM 174603

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1319  2140  2390  2629  3847  3941  3994  4072  4698  4813  5555  6847  7328  8644  8711  9207  9681  9868

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0272  0315  0790  0867  1006  1071  1219  1541  1675  2156  2720  4746  5013  5306  5410  5473  5500  5556  5651  5969  6292  6425  6866  6951  7008  7719  7749  7966  8555  8601  8637  9260  9685  9908

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0046  0049  0292  0707  0826  0845  0888  1045  1046  1086  1121  1124  1133  1193  1238  1249  1332  1373  1444  1609  1763  2292  2337  2601  2656  2766  2775  2942  3049  3129  3280  3402  3433  3475  3592  3671  3700  3852  4275  4394  5152  5583  5592  5703  5748  5930  6117  6161  6181  6243  6304  6689  6738  7080  7533  7539  7552  7643  7715  7848  7905  7920  7928  7952  7986  8114  8244  8261  8274  8277  8467  8684  8716  8778  8862  8910  8978  9429  9451  9680

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009  0099  0211  0227  0300  0301  0337  0359  0377  0380  0414  0529  0597  0665  0681  0724  0734  0811  0817  0997  1025  1153  1158  1264  1280  1287  1342  1442  1510  1731  1733  1794  1964  2059  2123  2125  2228  2484  2556  2669  2852  2927  3076  3169  3181  3296  3352  3364  3464  3487  3490  3562  3777  3958  4024  4140  4163  4345  4592  4624  4649  4927  5038  5040  5177  5282  5287  5359  5396  5421  5481  5507  5511  5626  5631  5800  5808  5828  5831  5944  6035  6254  6285  6417  6700  6896  6916  6980  7058  7201  7209  7333  7366  7390  7590  7799  7827  7838  7892  7934  7964  7977  8010  8048  8142  8163  8211  8400  8416  8435  8459  8482  8563  8614  8812  9069  9202  9332  9355  9387  9513  9534  9816  9901  9937  9956

KARUNYA PLUS KN-504 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 02 IST, January 11th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 03 IST, January 11th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 02 IST, January 11th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

10: 03 IST, January 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

