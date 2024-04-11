×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-517 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize 80 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results Today 11.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-517 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-517 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-517 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
6: 50 IST, April 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-517 Lucky 1st Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 51 IST, April 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-515 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 51 IST, April 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-517 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 52 IST, April 11th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-517 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 53 IST, April 11th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-517 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KARUNYA PLUS KN-517 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 54 IST, April 11th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

6: 55 IST, April 11th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

6: 54 IST, April 11th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 55 IST, April 11th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

6: 56 IST, April 11th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

6: 56 IST, April 11th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

6: 57 IST, April 11th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

6: 58 IST, April 11th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

6: 58 IST, April 11th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

