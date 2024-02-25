Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-640 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AJ 209399

Kerala Lottery Results Today (25.02.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Result: Advisory For Winners
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
10: 43 IST, February 25th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

10: 42 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner

10: 42 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners

10: 42 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

10: 41 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

10: 41 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky 4th Prize Winners

10: 40 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

10: 40 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

10: 40 IST, February 25th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-640 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

10: 39 IST, February 25th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-639 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:  

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

AKSHAYA AK-639 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 38 IST, February 25th 2024

WIN WIN W-756  Draw on 25.02.2024 @ 3.00 pm

10: 28 IST, February 25th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-639 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.

10: 28 IST, February 25th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 27 IST, February 25th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

10: 27 IST, February 25th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10: 27 IST, February 25th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

10: 26 IST, February 25th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

10: 26 IST, February 25th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

10: 26 IST, February 25th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

10: 26 IST, February 25th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

