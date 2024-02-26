Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:10 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No WR 544773
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the WIN WIN W-758 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, February 3, will be released soon.
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners
CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners
WIN WIN W-758 Lucky 4th Prize Winner
WIN WIN W-758 Lucky 5th Prize Winner
WIN WIN W-758 Lucky 6th Prize Winner
WIN WIN W-758 Lucky 7th Prize Winner
WIN WIN W-758 Sunday Lucky 8th Prize Winners
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-758 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
WIN WIN W-758 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
