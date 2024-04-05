×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.04.2024: NIRMAL NR-374 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize 70 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
8: 14 IST, April 5th 2024

Nirmal NR-374 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

TO BE ANNOUNCED

8: 02 IST, April 5th 2024

Nirmal NR-374 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
8: 02 IST, April 5th 2024

Nirmal NR-374 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

TO BE ANNOUNCED

8: 06 IST, April 5th 2024

Nirmal NR-374 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
8: 07 IST, April 5th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-374 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

NIRMAL NR-374 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

8: 07 IST, April 5th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
8: 08 IST, April 5th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

8: 09 IST, April 5th 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-645 Draw on 06-04-2024

Advertisement
8: 09 IST, April 5th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

8: 10 IST, April 5th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

Advertisement
8: 10 IST, April 5th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

8: 11 IST, April 5th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

Advertisement
8: 10 IST, April 5th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

8: 11 IST, April 5th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review

TBMAUJ OTT Release Date

a minute ago
Stuart Broad and Shubman Gill

GT lost to PBKS

4 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

5 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei falls

12 minutes ago
Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Ban Cross-Gender Massages in Spas

Cross-Gender Massages

22 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Colours Of Navratri

25 minutes ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Sisodia Letter

41 minutes ago
Archana Puran Singh

Archana On Anxiety

an hour ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Classified Document

an hour ago
Stock market news

Market opening

an hour ago
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Updated IPL 2024 table

an hour ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Federal Reserve rate cuts

Federal Reserve

an hour ago
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home

US Policy on Gaza

an hour ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Turbulence Contin

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World11 hours ago

  2. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World11 hours ago

  5. Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo